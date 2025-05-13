IBN Initiates Coverage of Onar Holding Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) , a leading marketing technology company and agency network focused on integrated, AI-driven solutions to accelerate client revenue, has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

With expertise spanning performance marketing, healthcare marketing, experiential marketing, and technology incubation, ONAR delivers best-in-class services to a growing global client base.

ONAR’s vision is to redefine marketing services for middle-market companies by leading with technological innovation. With employees across five continents, the company is rapidly expanding its team to support organic growth and an active acquisition pipeline. The company’s strategic growth model focuses on growing and acquiring proven agencies under one umbrella to deliver superior, specialized service offerings across industries.

ONAR’s mission is to drive measurable client success through integrated, high-impact marketing solutions that blend creativity, data science, and AI technology.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Onar Holding .

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide ONAR the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about ONAR, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/ONAR

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as Onar Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company’s growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:

Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia, specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides a full-service patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts that identify, develop, and commercialize innovative marketing technology solutions. These solutions are born from servicing our agency clients and are battle-tested by our network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

ONAR’s network of agencies focuses on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies. ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

For further information, visit the company's website at www.ONAR.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

