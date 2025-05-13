Global Liver Cirrhosis Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

Liver Cirrhosis Global Market Report 2025

As indicated by the liver cirrhosis global market report, the liver cirrhosis market has experienced substantial growth in recent years. The market will rise from $1.86 billion in 2024 to $2.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. This surge in the historic period can be traced back to factors such as the increasing prevalence of liver diseases, high alcohol consumption, an aging population, enhanced healthcare expenditure, and the rising government initiatives.

What Outcome Can We Expect from the Market in the Future?

The liver cirrhosis market is set to expand briskly in the next few years, growing to $2.74 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.0%. This projected rise is rooted in factors such as the increasing number of hepatitis infections, rapid economic growth, urbanization, lifestyle changes, and the expansion of medical tourism. Highly anticipated trends for the forecast period include advancements in diagnostic tools, technological innovations, collaborations and partnerships, integration of artificial intelligence, and the integration of holistic therapies.

What Will Drive Growth in the Liver Cirrhosis Market?

A significant growth propeller for the liver cirrhosis market is the rising alcohol consumption. This methodical increase in the intake frequency and quantity of alcohol stems from its stress-relieving properties, social usage, media promotion, and increased accessibility. The treatment protocol for patients battling liver cirrhosis due to excessive alcohol consumption hinges on managing liver damage through medications, abstinence, supportive care while addressing their alcohol dependence through rehabilitation and counseling. For instance, the National Drugs Library, an Ireland-based data collection organization, revealed that in 2022, the average alcohol consumption for individuals over 15 years old rose to 10.2 liters of pure alcohol per capita reflecting a 7.6% increase from 2021. This substancial rise in alcohol consumption greatly fuels the liver cirrhosis market.

Who Are the Key Market Players?

The liver cirrhosis market boasts various key players including Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Viatris Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Shionogi Inc., Galectin Therapeutics Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akero Therapeutics Inc.

What's the latest in the Liver Cirrhosis Market?

A rising trend in the liver cirrhosis market is the advancement of treatment options such as the development of active implantable medical devices. These devices monitor, support, or improve organ functions within the body. Sequana Medical NV, a Belgium-based medical device company received U.S. FDA approval for its alfapump system in December 2024. This is the first active implantable medical device in the U.S. for managing recurrent or refractory ascites caused by liver cirrhosis.

How Is the Market Segmented?

The liver cirrhosis market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Alcoholic Cirrhosis, Atrophic Cirrhosis, Biliary Cirrhosis, Cardiac Cirrhosis, Cryptogenic Cirrhosis.

2 By Treatment: Antibiotics, Immunosuppressants, Other Treatments.

3 By End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users.

Subsegments:

1 By Alcoholic Cirrhosis: Compensated Alcoholic Cirrhosis, Decompensated Alcoholic Cirrhosis, Alcoholic Steatohepatitis ASH-Associated Cirrhosis.

2 By Atrophic Cirrhosis: Post-necrotic Atrophic Cirrhosis, Macronodular Atrophic Cirrhosis, Micronodular Atrophic Cirrhosis.

3 By Biliary Cirrhosis: Primary Biliary Cirrhosis PBC, Secondary Biliary Cirrhosis, Autoimmune Biliary Cirrhosis.

4 By Cardiac Cirrhosis: Right Heart Failure-Induced Cirrhosis, Chronic Passive Congestion Cirrhosis, Ischemic Hepatitis Cirrhosis.

5 By Cryptogenic Cirrhosis: Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis NASH-Associated Cirrhosis, Idiopathic Cirrhosis, Metabolic Syndrome-Associated Cirrhosis.

What Are The Regional Trends?

Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. North America held the largest piece of the market share in 2024. The liver cirrhosis market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

