Global Marine Very High Frequency VHF Radio and Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Marine Very High Frequency VHF Radio and Automatic Identification System (AIS) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The marine very high frequency VHF radio and automatic identification system AIS market size has been riding strong growth waves in recent years. The market, which stood at $0.47 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $0.50 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. Our analysts attribute this significant growth during the historic period to various factors such as the rising demand for maritime safety standards compliance, the upsurge in maritime activities worldwide, growing awareness of maritime safety standards, the expansion in global shipping and maritime trade, and the ever-increasing necessity for effective communication tools.

What's propelling the Marine Very High Frequency VHF Radio and Automatic Identification System AIS Market forward?

The global market for marine very high frequency VHF radio and automatic identification system AIS is forecast to maintain strong momentum in the near future, with the market set to expand to $0.66 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This expected growth surge during the forecast period is being fueled by the increasing adoption of automated vessel tracking systems, the blooming recreational boating industry, the emergent trend of smart marine technologies, the increasing data-driven trend in maritime activities, and the rising demand for handheld VHF radios. We've also identified some game-changing trends during the forecast period, including technological advancements, integration of digital technology, increasing use of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML, industry-wide efforts to produce compact user-friendly radios, and the integration of 5G and satellite connectivity.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=22051&type=smp

Navigating Current Patterns to Forecast Future Trends - What will drive the market growth into the future?

We foresee that the escalating growth in shipping and maritime trade will thrust the marine very high frequency VHF radio and automatic identification system AIS market forward. Shipping and maritime trade serve as the global lifeline for the transportation of goods, raw materials, and commodities via sea routes using commercial vessels, powering international trade and economic growth. The growth being experienced in shipping and maritime trade springs from the increasing international commerce and ever-increasing demand for raw materials and consumer goods.

Who Are The Key Players At The Helm Of The Market?

Reflections of our extensive research efforts confirm that the industry captains steering the marine very high frequency VHF radio and automatic identification system AIS market include Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Japan Radio Co. Ltd., Uniden America Corporation, Icom Incorporated, Cobham Satcom, Raymarine Ltd., Cobra Electronics Corporation, Jotron AS, Seas of Solutions, Simrad, ComNav Marine Ltd., ACR Electronics Inc., Yaesu Musen Co. Ltd., Midland Europe Srl, Navico Group, B&G Sailing Electronics, Lowrance, Si-Tex Marine Electronics, Standard Communications Pty Ltd., and Entel Group Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-very-high-frequency-vhf-radio-and-automatic-identification-system-ais-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Marine Very High Frequency VHF Radio and Automatic Identification System Market?

Our analysts have identified that the major companies operating in the marine very high frequency VHF radio and automatic identification system AIS market are honing their focus on developing advanced products such as fixed-mount marine VHF radios. These innovations aim at enhancing communication reliability and conforming to evolving maritime regulations. A fixed-mount marine VHF radio embellishes a vessel with a communication system that enables reliable short-range voice contact with ships, shore stations, and emergency services.

How Is The Marine Very High Frequency VHF Radio and Automatic Identification System Market Segmented?

The marine very high frequency VHF radio and automatic identification system AIS market's segments and sub-segments provide valuable insight into the diverse trends impacting the industry's growth. By product, the market is segmented into marine very high frequency VHF radio and automatic identification system, further divided based on components and application. The product segment itself has sub-segments – fixed-mount VHF radios, handheld VHF radios, digital selective calling DSC VHF radios, and integrated GPS VHF radios under marine very high frequency VHF radio and class A AIS transceivers, class B AIS transceivers, AIS base stations, AIS receivers under automatic identification system AIS

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Marine Very High Frequency VHF Radio and Automatic Identification System Market?

When it comes to regional prowess, North America proudly led the pack in the marine very high frequency VHF radio and automatic identification system AIS market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other vibrant regions include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Marine Engines Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-engines-global-market-report

Marine Plywood Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-plywood-global-market-report

Marine Lubricants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-lubricants-global-market-report

Explore The Business Research Company further:

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved out a reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. We arm you with 1,500,000 datasets, the solid reliability of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, providing the intel you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.