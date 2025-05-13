Loadsmart Announces Brokerage and Managed Transportation Leader Geoff Kelley as New COO

Kelley’s appointment reflects Loadsmart’s investment in freight services and connected logistics technology

CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loadsmart , a next-generation logistics solutions provider, today announced that Geoff Kelley has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience leading and scaling freight brokerages. He’ll oversee Loadsmart’s brokerage , 4PL, and managed transportation services .

Kelley most recently served as President of Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) and Transportation Insight (TI), where he helped lead the company through a period of aggressive growth and tech transformation—more than doubling the business in less than 3 years. Before that, he held leadership roles at Coyote Logistics, where he also succeeded in helping grow the business twofold. Prior to being assigned to Coyote, Kelley spent 15 years at UPS in various roles from Small Package, M&A, and Freight Forwarding CFOA.





“Loadsmart is already a top brokerage,” said Kelley. “What sets it apart is the combination of strong talent, smart logistics technology, and a willingness to rethink what freight partnerships can look like. I’m excited to build on that momentum.”

Kelley’s arrival underscores Loadsmart’s continued investment in operational leadership and scaled customer execution.

“Geoff has done this before—at scale,” said Felipe Capella, Loadsmart Co-Founder and CEO. “His leadership is a clear signal to the market: Loadsmart is serious about brokerage, serious about managed transportation, and pushing for aggressive growth.”

The announcement follows a strong year for Loadsmart. The company achieved operating profitability in Q3 2024 and is on pace for continued strong financial performance in 2025, reflecting disciplined execution and the strength of its connected logistics technology.

As Loadsmart continues to scale, it’s also advancing its long-term vision of a unified logistics ecosystem. The company also recently welcomed Mark Carroll as SVP of Strategy & Business Optimization. With leadership experience at Echo, Swift, Descartes, and NTG, Carroll is focused on bringing Loadsmart’s software and services into tighter alignment—so shippers can manage more of their logistics in one place, with fewer handoffs and better results.

Loadsmart’s broader platform includes a suite of purpose-built SaaS tools designed to streamline the entire freight lifecycle. This includes ShipperGuide TMS for transportation management, CarrierTMS for fleet operations, and Opendock , the industry’s leading dock scheduling and YMS platform. The company also offers advanced capabilities in AI-powered yard security and visibility , as well as freight analytics through FreightIntel AI , helping shippers make smarter, faster decisions at scale.

