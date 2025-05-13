UPCX Becomes Official Associate Partner of Formula E Tokyo E-Prix 2025, Advancing Web3 and Sustainable Mobility

Singapore, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX, a leading blockchain-based open-source payment platform, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Tokyo E-Prix 2025 as an Associate Partner. This landmark partnership unites Formula E’s pioneering mission in electric mobility and sustainability with UPCX’s vision of revolutionizing global finance through Web3 technology.









The Tokyo E-Prix, scheduled for May 17–18, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, represents a global festival of next-generation mobility, showcasing cutting-edge electric racing technology. UPCX’s involvement as an Associate Partner underscores its commitment to fostering innovation, expanding its global brand presence, and accelerating real-world adoption of Web3-powered financial solutions.



“We are honored to partner with Formula E for the Tokyo E-Prix 2025,” said Koki Sato, Chief Marketing Officer of UPCX. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to reshape financial services through blockchain technology. By joining forces with Formula E, we aim to connect people, systems, and the future, driving innovation that transcends racing and finance.”



Key Highlights of the Partnership:



- Official Associate Partner : UPCX will play a prominent role in the Tokyo E-Prix 2025, showcasing its innovative payment platform to a global audience of motorsport fans, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders.

UPCX’s sponsorship of the Tokyo E-Prix 2025 as an Associate Partner reinforces its growing presence in the Web3 ecosystem. As a blockchain-based open-source payment platform, UPCX is developing a secure, efficient, and compliant financial ecosystem designed to rival traditional financial institutions. Recently listed on BitTrade, a Japan Financial Services Agency-certified exchange, UPCX is steadily expanding its global influence as an innovative early-stage project, driving the convergence of Web3 and financial technology.



The Tokyo E-Prix 2025 will feature thrilling races with the GEN3.5 race car, enhanced by innovations like the Pit Boost fast-charging feature, alongside a vibrant Fan Village celebrating technology and sustainability. UPCX invites all Formula E fans, Web3 enthusiasts, and the public to visit its booth to experience the future of finance and mobility firsthand.



More about UPCX:



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



UPCX Whitepaper 1.0

https://upcx.io/zh-CN/whitepaper/



UPCX Linktree

https://link3.to/upcx



About Formula E



The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the world’s leading electric motorsport series, showcasing sustainable mobility through high-performance electric race cars. The Tokyo E-Prix 2025 is part of Season 11, featuring 16 races across 10 global venues, promoting innovation and sustainability in urban environments. For more information, visitwww.fiaformulae.com.



Media Contact



Company Name: UPCX team

Contact: Jiso Liu

Email: info@upcx.io

Website: www.upcx.io



Company Name: Formula E

Contact: Media Team

Email: media@fiaformulae.com

Website: www.fiaformulae.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



