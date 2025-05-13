Bagel Market Size to worth USD 8.99 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bagel market size was valued at USD 6.30 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.99 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 to 2032, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Bagel Market Key Takeaways

• According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global bagel market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.30 Bn in 2025 and USD 8.99 Bn by 2032.

• Global demand for bagels will likely increase at a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period.

• By product type, plain bagels segment is anticipated to account for more than two-fifths of the global bagel market share in 2025.

• Supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to generate more than 2/5 of the total bagel market revenue share in 2025.

• North America is set to dominate the global bagel industry, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market share in 2025. This can be attributed to high consumption of grab-and-go breakfast and strong presence of established bagel brands.

• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest bagel market analysis, Asia Pacific is set to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the assessment period, owing to rising popularity of convenient bakery products.

Rising Demand for Convenient, Ready-To-Eat Breakfast Options Fueling Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest bagel market report highlights key factors driving the industry’s growth. One such factor is the increasing consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-eat breakfast options.

Modern consumers, especially those in urban areas, are increasingly seeking quick, satisfying meals due to their busy lifestyles. This is creating a significant demand for bagels, and the trend will likely continue in the coming years.

Bagel’s portability and versatility make them ideal for busy lifestyles. They can be consumed plain or customized with meats, vegetables, and various spreads. As the trend towards convenient and on-the-go breakfast options continues to grow, so will sales of bagels.

Health Concerns and Alternative Breakfast Options Limiting Market Growth

The future bagel market outlook appears optimistic, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and on-the-go breakfast options. However, growing health concerns over gluten and carbohydrate content, along with increasing popularity of alternative breakfast items, will negatively impact industry growth to some extent.

Conventional bagels are generally high in carbohydrates and contain significant amounts of gluten. This is making them less appealing to health-conscious consumers or those with dietary restrictions, thereby limiting the overall bagel market demand.

Many consumers are shifting their preference towards alternative breakfast options like protein bars, cereal, donuts, and smoothies due to their convenience and health benefits. This transition is expected to hamper bagel market growth.

Shift Towards Healthier Food Options Creating Growth Prospects for Companies

Rapid transition towards healthier eating habits is transforming the food industry, and bagel market is no exception. Modern consumers prioritize bagels with clean labels, whole grains, and gluten-free alternatives. This is prompting bagel manufacturers to innovate to align with these preferences.

Emerging Bagel Market Trends

Innovation remains at the epicentre of bagel market, considering the evolving taste and preferences of consumers. Bagel companies are constantly innovating by introducing new and exciting bagel flavors and ingredients to meet changing consumer demands. For instance, they are developing gluten-free and low-carb varieties with different flavors.

Similarly, some companies are launching whole grain and multigrain bagels with enhanced nutritional profiles to cater to rising consumer demand for healthier food options.

Industry players are also focusing on using functional ingredients like probiotics, seeds, and fortified nutrients to woo more and more customers. This food fortification trend is expected to positively impact the bagel market growth in the coming years.

There is also a growing appetite for artisanal and specialty bagels among health-conscious consumers. This will provide an additional thrust for the expansion of bagel market.

Rapid expansion of distribution channels is enhancing the accessibility of bagels. These convenient bakery items are being sold through retail outlets as well as online platforms. Many food service companies offer diverse bagel options, leading to their increased demand and sales.

Analyst’s View

“The global bagel market value is poised to increase steadily, owing to growing demand for convenient bakery products, evolving consumer tastes and preferences, and ongoing innovation in bagel ingredients and flavors,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Bagel Market

Event Description and Impact Evolving Consumer Preferences Description: There is a growing consumer interest in convenient, ready-to-eat breakfast options. Impact: Rising consumer demand for portable breakfasts will likely boost bagel market growth. Technological Advancements Description: Adoption of automated bagel production lines is gaining traction globally. Impact: Improved bagel production efficiency and consistency will lead to cost savings and increased competitiveness. Rise of Online Food Delivery Platforms Description: E-commerce and online food delivery industry are witnessing robust growth. Impact: Expansion of distribution channels is expected to increase the overall bagel market value.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in bagel market research report:

Einstein Bros. Bagels

H&H Bagels, LLC

Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (Bruegger's Bagels)

Manhattan Bagel Company, Inc.

The Great American Bagel

Lender's Bagels (Pinnacle Foods, Inc.)

4C Foods Corp.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

New York Bagel

Alvarado Street Bakery

Key Developments

In April 2025, Thomas, the manufacturer of everyone’s favorite English muffins, breads, and bagels, announced the launch of new High Protein Bagels. The new bagels contain a plant-based mixture of pea protein isolate, soy protein isolate, and fava bean proteins. They are available in two flavors: Plain and Everything. Each bagel contains 20 grams of plant-based protein.

In January 2024, Panera Bread expanded its portfolio with the launch of its all-new Asiago Bagel Stacks. These new products are available in three delicious varieties for $7.99.

In September 2024, New York Bakery Co. introduced limited-edition sweet maple bagels to meet rising consumer demand for innovative breakfast options in the bakery segment.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Plain Bagels

Flavored Bagels

Whole Grain Bagels

Others

By Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Convenience Stores

Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



