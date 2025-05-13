Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 15

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sowmyanarayan Sampath, executive vice president for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), and CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference on Thursday, May 15, at 8:00 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors .

For details on Verizon's most recent financial results, view the company's 1Q25 earnings results here .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

