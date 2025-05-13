Mindera Health™ announces publication of randomized, prospective clinical utility study demonstrating improved psoriasis patient outcomes

Using Mind.Px™ test results, altered physician prescribing behavior leads to faster, more effective patient outcomes

Vista, CA, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health, a leader in precision medicine for dermatological conditions, today announced positive results from the completion of a randomized, prospective clinical trial (MATCH) aimed at demonstrating the clinical utility of Mind.Px™, the first realization of personalized medicine in psoriasis. The MATCH clinical utility study is a 16-week randomized evaluation of the impact of Mind.Px on response to biologic treatment in patients suffering from psoriasis. Results show that access to Mind.Px test reports significantly alters physician behavior and leads to faster, more effective patient outcomes.

In the United States, psoriasis affects more than three percent of the population[ⁱ], leading to healthcare costs of more than $110 billion annually[ⁱⁱ]. Furthermore, successful patient responses to currently available biologic treatments are roughly 52 percent[ⁱⁱⁱ], leading to trial-and-error patient treatments and increased healthcare costs. Mind.Px is a predictive test used to improve management of psoriasis patients and allows physicians to prescribe biologic drugs with >91percent positive predictive value[ⁱᵛ].

The MATCH study, published in Dermatology and Therapy on May 11, 2025, enrolled 205 patients with moderate to severe psoriasis and randomized to either an “informed” group, who had access to Mind.Px results, or an “uninformed” group, where physicians treated without access to Mind.Px results. Statistical analysis of concordance between the two groups showed that when given access to Mind.Px results, physician behavior was significantly altered (93.1% vs 65.4% concordance, respectively). Furthermore, analysis of patients whose physicians followed Mind.Px results showed not only did more patients reach the clinical endpoint (PASI75) at 12 weeks, but patients improved faster, with patients reaching this endpoint by week 4.

“The findings of the MATCH study are exciting as they demonstrate the application of a precision medicine tool in clinical practice. Demonstrating that matching up patient biology and biologic drug class can lead to faster achievement of the clinical endpoint realizes the promise of precision medicine,” said lead author, Bruce E. Strober, MD, PhD of Central Connecticut Dermatology and Yale University School of Medicine.

Tobin J. Dickerson, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Mindera Health added, “This study is a large step forward for precision medicine in dermatology. These findings provide Level 1 evidence and validate Mind.Px as a disruptive clinical decision support tool for psoriasis patients. We are excited to bring this innovation to broader market adoption.”

“Clinical Utility Findings of a Transcriptomic Psoriasis Biologic Test Demonstrate Altered Physician Prescribing Behavior and Improved Patient Outcomes” was coauthored by Bruce E. Strober, Michael Bukhalo, April W. Armstrong, David Pariser, Leon Kircik, Brian Johnson, Paul Montgomery III, and Tobin J. Dickerson.



About Mind.Px

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health. The Mindera Health platform uses a dermal biomarker patch that takes only minutes to extract vast transcriptomic information. Subsequent Next-Generation Sequencing of the extracted RNA allows Mindera Health scientists to take a genetic and transcriptomic snapshot of the skin. This rich patient-specific data set is then analyzed by machine learning algorithms to predict the appropriate biologic drug for an individual patient prior to therapeutic selection and treatment.

The ability to collect patient data at scale results in a powerful platform that unlocks cost savings for healthcare systems, particularly when applied to the prediction of response to hyperexpensive treatments. Biomarkers captured using the Mindera platform include DNA, RNA, protein, and small molecules.



About Mindera Health

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Machine Learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified Laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification.

Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.



