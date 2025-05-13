Liberty Defense has Appointed The Honorable David Kris, Former Assistant Attorney General for National Security and Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Time Warner, Inc. and Founder of Culper Partners, LLC, to its Newly Formed…

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE:E30), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that The Honorable David S. Kris, Former Assistant Attorney General for National Security, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Time Warner, Inc. and Founder of Culper Partners, LLC, has joined our new Strategic Advisory Board which will have up to nine Members. This new Board will help focus and guide Liberty Defense in its journey to scale its groundbreaking technology, both in the United States and globally.

David Kris was appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the US Senate to lead the National Security Division of the US Department of Justice, overseeing all federal espionage, terrorism, and other national security investigations and prosecutions. Previously, he served as a senior advisor to both Republican and Democratic Attorneys General and Deputy Attorneys General and received multiple medals and other awards for his service. Mr. Kris has also advised the US Intelligence Community on several different advisory boards. He is a co-founder of Culper Partners LLC, a firm specializing in the intersection of public policy, security, geopolitics, and law, and previously was General Counsel to Intellectual Ventures, a privately held investment company with more than US$6 billion under management. He also served as the Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Time Warner, Inc. Currently, Mr. Kris teaches law to U.S. Intelligence Community lawyers and is a University Affiliate at Georgetown University.

About his new role on Liberty’s Strategic Advisory Board, Mr. Kris said “In today’s world, real security requires active partnership between the government and the private sector. Liberty’s technology makes a substantial contribution to public safety where it matters most, while also improving efficiency and preserving privacy. I am very excited to be part of the company.”

“David Kris is a lawyer’s lawyer and literally wrote the book on national security law,” said Bryan Cunningham, President of Liberty Defense. “David’s government service and extensive private sector experience, both at seniormost levels, will be invaluable to Liberty Defense’s new Strategic Advisory Board. I am thrilled that David will apply his keen intellect and out-of-box thinking to help us make travel and attendance at gatherings of all kinds safer, more secure, and more convenient, both in the United States and around the world.”

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE:E30) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio.

