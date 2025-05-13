Remedy Plan Therapeutics Raises $18 Million Financing to Accelerate Advancement of Lead Asset RPT1G into Phase 1/2 Trials

Financing includes participation from Schooner Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, and other existing investors

Investment accelerates advancement of RPT1G, a novel NAMPT inhibitor, into a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)

Phase 1 clinical study of RPT1G in healthy volunteers concludes in May 2025



GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy Plan Therapeutics (Remedy Plan), a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel, hyperbolic NAMPT inhibitors, today announced the company has raised over $18 million in an oversubscribed insider financing round. The round includes participation from Schooner Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments. This brings the company’s total funding to date to $55 million.

The financing will accelerate the advancement of the company’s first-in-class NAMPT inhibitor, RPT1G, into a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with AML or high-risk MDS. This builds on the momentum of an ongoing first-in-human study in healthy adults (NCT06667765), which will conclude later this month. The investment will also support the continued development of Remedy Plan’s pipeline of NAMPT inhibitors with applications across solid tumors, autoimmune diseases, and obesity.

“Pharma companies have been trying to unlock the NAMPT target for over 25 years, and we have finally cracked it,” said Greg Crimmins, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Remedy Plan. “We are eager to advance RPT1G into Phase 1/2 clinical studies for patients with AML/MDS, for which few treatment options exist. This funding not only allows us to sprint toward that goal, but also allows us to further develop our pipeline of novel NAMPT inhibitors for use in other diseases.”

NAMPT is a critical enzyme that controls how cells use energy and is core to human biology. Its dysregulation has been linked to over 20 diseases, making it a high-value therapeutic target for biopharma drug development. RPT1G is the first well-tolerated NAMPT inhibitor, avoiding on-target toxicities that have hampered the development of prior NAMPT inhibitors by others.

“We continue to be impressed by Remedy Plan’s differentiated scientific approach and the potential of hyperbolic NAMPT inhibition,” said Alexandra Manick, Principal at Schooner Capital. “We believe the company is well-positioned to create significant value by addressing key unmet needs in oncology, autoimmunity, and obesity with their pipeline of unique NAMPT inhibitors.”

About Remedy Plan Therapeutics

Remedy Plan Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel, hyperbolic NAMPT inhibitors. NAMPT is an enzyme that controls how cells use energy and is core to human biology. It is dysregulated in more than 20 diseases spanning oncology, autoimmunity, and metabolic disorders. Previous efforts by others to inhibit NAMPT activity resulted in severe on-target toxicities in healthy tissues, which prevented meaningful clinical activity. Remedy Plan has developed a first-in-class approach to NAMPT inhibition that never fully turns NAMPT activity off. This selectively avoids on-target toxicity in healthy tissues while still meaningfully inhibiting NAMPT activity in diseased cells.

Remedy Plan’s lead asset, RPT1G, is a first-in-class NAMPT inhibitor that is designed to preserve biological function in healthy cells, while inhibiting activity in malignant cells. RPT1G is the first NAMPT inhibitor to be tested in healthy volunteers and is in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06667765). A Phase 1/2 study in patients with AML or high-risk MDS alone and in combination with venetoclax will begin in the second half of 2025.

To learn more about Remedy Plan, please visit https://remedyplan.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/remedy-plan/.

