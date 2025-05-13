Abacus Global Management Announces Virtual Livestream Details for the Abacus Investor Day and Longevity Summit on Thursday, June 12th, 2025
ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today announced details for the virtual livestream of the Abacus Investor Day and Longevity Summit to be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, beginning at 9:30AM ET.
The Abacus Investor Day and Longevity Summit is a one-day, specialized event focused on applying lifespan to financial products. Abacus will inform its shareholders about the Company’s business model, current ABL products, and the outlook for Abacus and its affiliates. Additionally, Abacus has gathered top professionals in the field of longevity and lifespan to share their perspectives on human lifespan and its impact on the future of financial planning.
Virtual livestream guests can register here. The event livestream will begin at 9:30AM ET and end at 12:45PM ET.
For any event or media-related inquiries, please contact Blake Gallimore at blake@abacusgm.com.
About Abacus Global Management
Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide. For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com.
Contact:
Abacus Investor Day & Longevity Summit Communications
Blake Gallimore – Director of Corporate Marketing & Communications
blake@abacusgm.com
(321) 344-2118
Investor Relations
Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
rob@abacusgm.com
(321) 290-1198
David Jackson – Director of IR/Capital Markets
david@abacusgm.com
(321) 299-0716
Abacus Global Management Public Relations
press@abacusgm.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.