Lexis+ AI Fuels $30M Revenue Growth in Law Firms, New Study Finds

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today released The Total Economic Impact™ of Lexis+ AI for Large Law Firms, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of LexisNexis. Forrester engaged with Lexis+ AI customers to understand the workflow and business impacts of the legal AI solution. According to the new customer study, by scaling lawyer productivity, work quality, and client impact, the Lexis+ AI generative and agentic AI workflow solution drove up a substantial 344% return on investment (ROI) with $30 million revenue growth in just 3 years for global large law firms, for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers.

“As LexisNexis generative AI and now our autonomous AI agents become more integrated into legal workflows, law firms will unlock even greater economic opportunity,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK, and Ireland. “AI was initially considered to be a cost center. Now, by quantifying how Lexis+ AI enhances legal work, accelerates growth potential and drives client value, AI is proving to be an essential profit center for law firms.”

Lexis+ AI is an integrated workflow solution for legal drafting, research and insights, now featuring the LexisNexis Protégé personalized AI assistant for complex legal tasks.

According to Forrester, over 3 years, the risk-adjusted present value (PV) quantified—and qualitative—benefits of Lexis+ AI include:

Gains in Productivity, Work Quality and Client Satisfaction

Partners and senior attorneys saved up to 2.5 hours a week on drafting and research, freeing up capacity for higher-value work, worth $1.8m in profit.

Junior associates recovered up to 35% of hours annually on previously written-off, non-billable hours, worth $6.2m in profit.

Research staff members saved 225 hours annually on research, worth more than $399k.

Firms reported better-quality outputs and faster turnaround time with Lexis+ AI, driving up client satisfaction. In many cases, Lexis+ AI helped attorneys uncover insights or case law that might otherwise be missed which directly enhanced the quality and accuracy of work.

Improvements in Firm Economics and Strong AI Investment Returns

Firm revenue increased by 2%, representing nearly $30m in Year 3.

Profit per equity partner grew 1.5%, representing $5.7m in additional total profit for the firm in Year 3.

Total per-attorney profit impact rose by 4% in Year 3.

An investment in Lexis+ AI pays for itself in under 6 months.

Benefits in Firm Competitive Advantages, Work-Life Balance and World-Class Security

Firms noted that AI is no longer optional. Clients increasingly expect it, and firms without AI tools risk falling behind competitors both in delivering value to clients and in attracting top talent.

Lexis+ AI delivered attorney time savings that contribute to a better work/life balance, making the firm a more attractive place to work.

Recent law school graduates expect leading law firms to deploy the best technology available to serve their clients, like Lexis+ AI, supporting top talent recruitment efforts.

Interviewees reported that Lexis+ AI meets the strict security and governance standards set forward by their law firm data privacy and security teams, lending confidence in its enterprise-wide deployment. Additionally, the robust training support they receive from LexisNexis is an important differentiator.

Access the full Total Economic Impact™ of Lexis+ AI for Large Law Firms study on the LexisNexis Legal & Professional website. For more information on Lexis+ AI, visit www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

Total Economic Impact™ Framework and Methodology

The Total Economic Impact™ of Lexis+ AI for Large Law Firms is a commissioned Forrester Consulting study on behalf of LexisNexis in May 2025 to examine the potential return on investment large law firms may realize by deploying Lexis+ AI. Forrester constructed a Total Economic Impact™ framework, aggregating the experiences of large law firm interviewees into a single composite organization: a global law firm operating in North America with $1.5 billion in annual revenue and a staff consisting of 950 attorneys and 15 research staff (e.g., librarians and paralegals).

