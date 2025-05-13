Cycurion Secures $33 Million Contract Renewal to Enhance Cybersecurity for State-Level Public Higher Education Institutions

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces that it has been awarded a significant contract renewal by a major state-level public higher education group. Under this renewed agreement, Cycurion will deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services to member universities and colleges within the group, ensuring they are equipped to defend their education-focused operations and digital assets against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. The renewal, valued at $33 million over the five-year term, extends Cycurion’s partnership through November 2030.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services

As part of this renewed contract, Cycurion will provide an extensive suite of cybersecurity and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) 24x7x365 managed support services, which include:

Enterprise Security Strategy : Developing a holistic approach to security that aligns with institutional goals and protects valuable digital assets

: Developing a holistic approach to security that aligns with institutional goals and protects valuable digital assets Risk & Vulnerability Assessment & Testing : Continuous evaluation and testing of security measures to identify vulnerabilities and enhance defenses

: Continuous evaluation and testing of security measures to identify vulnerabilities and enhance defenses Disaster Recovery : Strategies and solutions to restore systems and data after disruptive events

: Strategies and solutions to restore systems and data after disruptive events Business Continuity Planning : Ensuring ongoing operations during and after a security incident

: Ensuring ongoing operations during and after a security incident Forensics and Recovery Services : Comprehensive support for incident investigation and data recovery

: Comprehensive support for incident investigation and data recovery Regulatory Compliance Analysis: Assisting institutions in meeting federal and state compliance requirements

“We are honored to continue serving this key state-level public higher education group customer,” said L. Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion. “The contract underscores the capabilities and value proposition of Cycurion’s suite of managed information technology support services and our commitment to minimizing cybersecurity risk for our education vertical clients.”

Opportunity for Broader Access

In addition to the member institutions of this State-Level Public Higher Education Group, any university or governmental entity across the United States can leverage this contract vehicle to access our cybersecurity services. The contract provides a streamlined pathway for educational and governmental organizations to enhance their cybersecurity posture without the need for an extensive procurement process.

About Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, LLC, Cloudburst Security, LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business. Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in those filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

