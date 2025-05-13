FTC Solar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that members of its management team, including CEO Yann Brandt, are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the following upcoming conferences:

CLEANPOWER 2025 – May 20, 2025, Phoenix. The company will participate in group investor meetings with analysts from UBS, Guggenheim, and Roth Securities.

Bank of America Power, Utilities and Alternative Energy Conference – May 28, 2025, New York. The company will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their BofA sales representative.

Roth Securities London Conference – June 25, 2025, London. The company will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Roth sales representative.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: IR@FTCSolar.com

