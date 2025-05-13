Ernst & Young LLP Names Brian Webster of Kestra Medical Technologies as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Mountain West Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Mountain West Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The Mountain West program celebrates entrepreneurs from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

An independent panel of judges selected Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), among 41 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“Being named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Mountain West Award is a meaningful acknowledgment of the work we’re doing at Kestra,” said Brian Webster. “Our goal has always been to challenge the status quo in cardiac care by developing innovative, inclusive solutions that address real patient needs. This recognition underscores our commitment to transforming healthcare through purposeful innovation and building a company culture that values diversity and impact.”

Founded in 2014, Kestra Medical Technologies is a commercial-stage wearable medical device company focused on transforming outcomes in cardiovascular care through intuitive, intelligent, and connected technologies. Its flagship product, the ASSURE® Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator, delivers life-saving defibrillation therapy through a design centered on patient comfort, connectivity, and recovery support.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 20 during a special celebration in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In the Mountain West region, sponsors also include regional Gold sponsors, Perkins Coie, Strong & Hanni Law Firm and Truss and regional Silver sponsors, Big Picture, Pierpont Communications, and Silicon Slopes.

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, please visit www.kestramedical.com.

