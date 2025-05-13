Plotly Honored as Bronze Stevie Award Winner In 2025 American Business Awards

Plotly recognized for its innovative use of AI in data app development

MONTREAL, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plotly , the premier Data App platform for Python, has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution – Other category in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

Plotly Dash Enterprise empowers data scientists and data analysts to build interactive analytical applications using Python. This AI-powered solution eliminates the need for extensive front-end development skills, bridging the gap between complex analytics and actionable insights and accelerating decision-making. Tailored for diverse industries, including finance and healthcare, as well as for generative AI use cases, Plotly Dash combines cutting-edge AI with robust data app development capabilities to empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data science initiatives while reducing development time and costs.

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized with this prestigious industry award, which recognizes our contribution in the area of AI and data analytics,” said Jim McIntosh, Plotly CEO. “Over 4 million monthly users are already taking advantage of Plotly AI to create interactive data apps, and by integrating advanced AI capabilities and improving the overall user experience, we're enabling organizations to transform complex data into intuitive, business-focused dashboards that drive measurable ROI.”

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. This year, more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.

