Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics ® , Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, and Nik Grund, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 20 at 2:30 PM EDT.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com following the conference.

The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference will take place on May 20, 2025, at the Nasdaq Headquarters in New York City.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

