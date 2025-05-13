Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in Hanson Wade’s 6th Annual Cytokine-Based Drug Development Summit

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced Sameer Chopra, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President of Clinical Development, will speak during the Hanson Wade Cytokine-Based Drug Development Summit taking place May 15-16 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The presentation will highlight how data from patients treated with IL-2 and IL-12 INDUKINE molecules in first-in-human clinical trials have successfully validated Werewolf’s unique approach to engineering differentiated, tumor-activated immunotherapies. Additional details are below.

Topic: Tumor-activated INDUKINE Molecules: Improving the Therapeutic Index of Proinflammatory Cytokines for Cancer Immunotherapy

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 4:15pm ET

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com .

