Coach and Healer Sir James Gray Robinson Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Gray Robinson has two titles in his name, Sir and Esquire. The first tells you he received a special honor for his humanitarianism and philanthropy, the second tells you he is an attorney. The practice of law can bring fulfillment in some ways, but it can also be deadly to one’s spirit, energy, and ethical mindset. It can cause people to live in default mode, simply moving from one task to the next without any sense of joy.

That happened to this accomplished lawyer, and while he is still licensed to practice, he has left the practice of law after severe stress burnout, inherited trauma, and other aspects of his career made his body shut down. After that experience, Sir James Gray Robinson dedicated his life to discovering the cause of burnout and helping others to thrive, not just survive. He found that specific physical and mental exercises retrained his brain and made him realize that Life Is Grayt.®

Thus, James Gray Robinson is today a renowned, award-winning coach, speaker, healer, and author with a unique perspective that engages people and inspires what he calls The Shift.

“The biggest shift is to realize that you are in charge. Ask yourself questions and go deep into all problems and their root cause. Then shift your perspective on it. There are many tools to hack the brain and explore its guru and warrior components. The brain helps us survive, but does not teach us to be happy. I help people learn to manipulate the brain and shift from someone who suffers and struggles to a new identity. It doesn’t take years of therapy to be happy. It can happen in an instant.”

Sir Robinson engages with people in hourly, weekly, or monthly coaching sessions. He applies quantum physics and neuroscience expertise to empower people and help them find a life brimming with fulfillment. Beyond one-on-one coaching, he offers workshops, seminars, and yearlong mentorship opportunities. Sir Robinson has also ventured into streaming media with presentations that include Beyond Physical Matter, a take on the concepts of quantum physics and human energy fields, and how people can explore change and healing on a greater level. He has also authored several books on his approach, one dedicated to lawyers (A Comprehensive Guide to Wellness in Law (ABA Press 2024) , and others about living the life you desire (What is Love? (Amazon 2025) and How Big is Your But? (Amazon 2025).

Many of the individuals he works with are lawyers who have experienced stressful career experiences as he once did. He says lawyers are prone to perfectionism and overachievement and must understand when good is good enough. If we stop raising the bar on ourselves, we will have less stress and more peace. Sir Robinson also supports people through what is known as the inner critic, a way that we sabotage our happiness by criticizing ourselves and striving for perfection.

"There is no such thing as perfect! Either everything is perfect or nothing is. You don’t have to be a perfect weight, have the perfect career or salary, or even have a perfect partner (soulmate) to be happy. Such habitual thinking will always yield stress instead of fulfillment.”

Furthermore, stress impacts us on an emotional level, but it can also mess with our hormones and wear the body down, resulting in obesity, inflammation, a poor gut, and more taxing conditions. That is why he believes our thoughts need a major intervention.

Sir Robinson emphasizes that the brain can shift and change, and that if we just change how we think, we can create a different reality. He also says our existence is like a 4-legged stool, with mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual bodies. If one leg is off kilter, the entire being will feel off, and the stool could topple. This is why he aims for healthy levels of nutrition, hydration and exercise in addition to working on his mindset. He is planning a new book directed at the many sides of health and nutrition (Beyond Nutrition).

Sir Robinson is recognized as a seasoned authority on energy healing, mindset shifts, transformational coaching, and even neuroscience, thanks to his numerous hours of study. This makes for some very enlightening speeches and seminars, and this podcast will become one of them.

Close Up Radio recently featured Sir James Gray Robinson in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, May 12th at 2:00pm EDT

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-coach-and-healer-sir-james/id1785721253?i=1000708191029

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-coach-and-275168699/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2RrQrneSBH7JvkYpW4ZaCV

For more information on this amazing coach, author and speaker please visit the website that bears his name www.jamesgrayrobinson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.