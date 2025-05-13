Maze Therapeutics to Participate in the 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Jason Coloma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Maze Therapeutics, will present a company overview and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The presentation will be held at 11 a.m. ET and will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at mazetx.com . A replay of the presentation will be archived for 60 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conference, please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. The company is advancing a pipeline using its Compass platform, which provides insights into the genetic variants in disease and links them with the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups. The company’s pipeline is led by two wholly owned lead programs, MZE829 and MZE782, each of which represents a novel precision medicine-based approach for patients. For more information, please visit mazetx.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

