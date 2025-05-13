ManageMy Secures ReMark’s Direct Marketing Business to Enhance Insurance Customer Engagement and Lifetime Value

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManageMy, the SaaS provider simplifying digital experiences for carriers, customers, and agents, is proud to announce the strategic integration of ReMark’s direct marketing business following its December 2024 takeover of ReMark’s North American operations. This strategic move aligns with ManageMy’s mission to simplify insurance experiences and empower carriers to optimize customer lifetime value through enhanced retention, upsell, and cross-sell strategies.​

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, ManageMy has consistently operated at the intersection of technological innovation and deep industry expertise. With a team boasting over a century of combined experience across the insurance sector, ManageMy has developed solutions that address real-world challenges faced by agents, brokers, and carriers.​

ReMark, a global consultancy firm and formally part of the SCOR Group, has been instrumental in delivering data-driven marketing and tech solutions to carriers worldwide. Their expertise in designing and executing direct marketing programs has reached over a billion people globally, generating significant business value for partners and clients in over 45 countries.

This brings ReMark’s proven direct marketing expertise—long regarded as one of the most respected customer engagement portfolios in the industry—under the ManageMy umbrella, enhancing the capabilities of My Customer.

"Acquiring ReMark’s capabilities is an important step in enhancing the services we offer to our platform partners," said Stephen Collins, Chief Executive Officer, at ManageMy. "These services enhance our ability to support carriers in delivering long-term value and accelerating ROI from the platform.”

This strategic move also underscores ManageMy’s dedication to helping carriers evolve with confidence. By combining ReMark’s proven marketing strategies with ManageMy’s Platform, ManageMy now offers My Customer. Carriers can expect:​

Enhanced Customer Retention: Implementing targeted campaigns that resonate with policyholders.​

Increased Upsell and Cross-Sell Opportunities: Leveraging data insights to identify and act on growth opportunities.​

Streamlined Marketing Processes: Utilizing integrated tools for efficient campaign management and execution.​

For more information about ManageMy and My Customer, please visit http://www.managemy.com/my-customer.​



About ManageMy

ManageMy is the digital platform insurance carriers rely on to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Built around a powerful no-code API, ManageMy integrates easily with existing core systems, giving carriers the flexibility to configure insurance workflows and digital experiences to their specific needs—improving conversion, accelerating risk assessment, and driving retention.

ManageMy is purpose-built for carriers to meet rising expectations for seamless, digital-first experiences, without overhauling their core.

For more information, please visit: https://managemy.com/

About ReMark

ReMark is a global consultancy firm that helps carriers worldwide grow sustainably with data, marketing, and tech solutions. Part of the SCOR Group, ReMark has run over 12,000 campaigns, reaching over a billion people worldwide, and underwrites over a million policies each year. ​



Contact: Zach O'Leary zach.oleary@managemy.com

