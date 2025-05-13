Jade Biosciences to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“Jade”), (Nasdaq: JBIO), a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 3-5, 2025, in New York.

Tom Frohlich , Chief Executive Officer of Jade, will deliver a company presentation on Wednesday, June 4 at 4:55-5:25 p.m. ET. Members of the management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the session by visiting the Investors and Media page on JadeBiosciences.com . An archived edition will be available following its conclusion for 90 days.

About Jade Biosciences, Inc.

Jade Biosciences is focused on developing best-in-class therapies to address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Its lead candidate, JADE-001, targets the cytokine APRIL for immunoglobulin A nephropathy, with initiation of a first-in-human clinical trial expected in the second half of 2025. Jade’s pipeline also includes two undisclosed antibody discovery programs, JADE-002 and JADE-003, currently in preclinical development. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit JadeBiosciences.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

Jade Biosciences Contacts

Media Contact

Priyanka Shah

Media@JadeBiosciences.com

908-447-6134

Investor Contact

IR@JadeBiosciences.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.