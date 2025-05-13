Submit Release
Invivyd to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

In addition to the fireside chat, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Invivyd management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more. 

Contacts:

Media Relations
(781) 208-1747
media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations
(781) 208-1747
investors@invivyd.com


