Climb Channel Solutions Promotes Carlos Rodrigues to President of North America

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions (Climb), an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Carlos Rodrigues to President of North America.

Carlos has been a key leader within Climb since 2020, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic vision across North America. Throughout his tenure, he has played a critical role in driving company-wide growth, forging strong relationships with vendors and partners, and leading high-impact sales initiatives in his previous role as Vice President of Sales.

Bringing over two decades of experience in value-added distribution, Carlos has consistently delivered results at Scale. His deep understanding of the North American IT channel and proactive approach to business development have helped Climb expand its market share, build out sales divisions, and strengthen its position as a leading solutions-driven distributor.

Carlos joined Climb in 2020 following Climb’s acquisition of Interwork Technologies, a Toronto-based value-added specialty distributor focused on cybersecurity, information management, and network solutions. As Vice President of North America Sales at Interwork, Carlos oversaw growth across both the U.S. and Canada, building a strong foundation for cross-border alignment and strategic vendor execution.

Since joining Climb, Carlos has led several North America-wide initiatives, including the creation of a dedicated Vendor Management (VM) team, which is an extension of Climb’s sales efforts focused on deepening engagement with strategic vendors and driving new business. Under his leadership, the VM team has grown to 36 channel professionals across North America, all focused on delivering meaningful results for the vendors and resellers they support.

In his new role, Carlos will oversee all North America sales, leading efforts to accelerate growth, drive partner success, and expand Climb’s market presence.

Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions, commented on the promotion: "Carlos has been a driving force since joining Climb through our acquisition of Interwork. He quickly took the reins of our Canadian business and supported new US growth initiatives, earning the trust of our vendors, resellers, and internal teams. His loyalty, leadership, and proven track record made this promotion an easy decision as we pursue our aggressive growth goals. Carlos' commitment to excellence and dedication to Climb’s goals has earned him this well-deserved promotion. We are confident that his leadership will continue to propel Climb Channel Solutions to new heights.”

This promotion reinforces Climb’s commitment to bold leadership, strategic growth, and building a future shaped by collaboration and innovation.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focused on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to reimagining distribution through a data-driven approach that brings emerging technologies to market faster. We empower our partners with speed to market, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best-of-breed channel operations, and exceptional service—transforming how distribution supports growth and scalability. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience distribution reimagined and discover how our people-first approach helps VARs and MSPs grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

