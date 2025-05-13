Minister Nobuhle Nkabane welcomes Special Investigating unit’s investigation into affairs of National Skills Fund

The Minister of Higher Education, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, who is also the Executive Authority of the National Skills Fund, has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Proclamation authorising the SIU’s Investigation into the National Skills Fund.

The SIU will investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the NSF and the possible mismanagement of funds allocated to the NSF. The investigation will focus on procurement and contracting for the implementation of skills development programmes, training projects and the appointment of implementing agents for the projects listed in the proclamation signed by the president.

“I wish to confirm that a meeting between the SIU and the National Skills Fund has already taken place wherein the NSF was served with a letter of intent by the SIU. This meeting provided an opportunity for a full brief on the scope of the investigation and what will be required from the entity, to assist the investigation”, said the Minister.

The scope of the investigation will also include unlawful or improper conduct by suppliers, service providers, and other involved parties, which might have occurred between 1 January 2013 and 28 March 2025, including additional projects that came through parliament and recent exposés in the media.

“The National Skills Fund is a law-abiding entity under my department. It has a duty to comply with the laws of our country and thus will fully participate and make available all necessary information to the SIU, including information on internal investigations initiated by the National Skills Fund and previous investigative reports. This we will do, not only because we are obliged by the law, but also because we believe it will allow the SIU to do its work with ease. We also believe this investigation and its outcomes will set the NSF on a new trajectory as it repositions itself as a catalytic change agent in our communities and the country at large”, said the Minister.

The National Skills Fund plays a pivotal role in advancing skills development across our country and will continue to support a diverse array of initiatives aimed at empowering and changing the lives of the youth of South Africa. We are committed to driving progress and unlocking the potential of our country’s workforce by addressing critical skills shortages.

