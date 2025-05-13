President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes Working Visit to Republic of Côte d’Ivoire

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Monday 12 May 2025, concluded his Working Visit to the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

The visit centred on the 12th edition of the Africa CEO Forum, which was held under the theme, “Can a New Deal Between State and Private Sector Deliver the Continent a Winning Hand?”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the Working Visit to Côte d’Ivoire as an opportunity to consolidate existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to discuss matters of mutual interest. The two leaders committed to strengthening bilateral ties and to increase trade between their countries.

President Ramaphosa also used the Africa CEO Forum as a platform to promote Pan-African trade through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) and align key themes of South Africa’s G20 Presidency with issues of interest for the African continent.

President Ramaphosa together with his counterparts from Mauritania and Rwanda participated in the Presidential Panel discussion that explored better coordinated efforts to spearhead Africa’s development.

The Africa CEO Forum is the leading platform for CEOs of the largest continental and and multinational companies, investors, Heads of State and Government, Ministers and representatives of financial institutions.

Since its launch, the event has served as the place of high-level business meetings where new innovations are showcased and business ideas are exchanged.

The Forum was officially opened on 12 May and is scheduled to close on 13 May 2025 in Abidjan.

South Africa is expected to host the 14th edition of the Africa CEO Forum in 2027.

President Ramaphosa was accompanied by Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Deputy Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi.

