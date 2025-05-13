Dongguan's Elite Swimmer Chen Suwei Successfully Swims across the Strait of Gibraltar

DONGGUAN, China, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chen Suwei, an acclaimed swimmer from the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, recently managed to swim across the Strait of Gibraltar in 3 hours and 51 minutes. This achievement places the 57-year-old among the world's few who have conquered this symbolic fissure between Europe and Africa.

Braving frigid waters off Tarifa, Spain on the morning of May 9, local time, Chen embarked on a formidable journey across the extremely treacherous open-water route and completed the crossing at the coast of Tangier, Morocco, nearly two hours ahead of schedule. The accomplishment is but the latest addition to his already remarkable résumé that includes crossing the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, and the Molokai Channel -- all regarded among the world's most challenging open-water routes. In doing so, Chen reaffirms the spirit of his home city: pioneering, bold, and unwavering.

Guided by the Dongguan Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and organized by the Dongguan Swimming Association, the crossing served as a centerpiece of Dongguan's campaign to promote the upcoming 15th National Games of China. Through his actions, Chen compellingly embodies Dongguan's sportsmanship and urban dynamism on the global stage, while powerfully showcasing its rich legacy as the "City of Swimming".

Scheduled for November 2025, the 15th National Games of China will take place across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, with Dongguan playing host to two flagship events: men's five-a-side basketball and weightlifting.

By anchoring the Strait of Gibraltar crossing within this broader context, Dongguan is leveraging sport as an opportunity to invite the world to engage with the Greater Bay Area and participate in a shared celebration of athletic excellence that China has to offer.

Source: Dongguan Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports

Contact person: Mr. Guo, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.