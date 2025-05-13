International Relations calls for Accreditation for Third G20 Sherpas Meeting

South Africa will host the Third Meeting of the G20 Sherpas from 25 to 27 June 2025 at Sun City Resort, North West Province.

The meeting will take place under the theme: Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability. The meeting will be chaired by South Africa’s G20 Sherpa, Mr Zane Dangor.

Members of the media wishing to cover the meeting are invited to apply for accreditation. Only bona fide media practitioners may apply.

Journalists using passports as identification should note that passports must be valid for at least 30 days beyond the dates of the meeting. At least two pages must be unused.

All fields in the media accreditation form must be filled in. Incomplete forms will not be accepted.

The accreditation form is available here: https://g20.org/media/media-accreditation/.

The deadline for media accreditation is Tuesday, 10 June 2025. The deadline will not be extended, and late applications will not be accepted.

For more information on South Africa’s Presidency of the G20, please visit the official website, www.g20.org.

Enquiries on the media accreditation process:

Kgopotso Rapakuana

E-mail: RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

Cell: +27 (73) 058 3876

Fhulufhelo Maeba

E-mail: MaebaF@dirco.gov.za

Cell: +27 (60) 967-8945

