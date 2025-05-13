Expanding International Scientific Cooperation and Launching Joint Funding Initiatives

MACAU, May 13 - In line with the objective of establishing a higher-level platform for international openness and attracting top-tier global talent, the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region has recently signed cooperation agreements with the Government of France, while the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) has concluded a partnership with the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) of Brazil. In response, the FDCT has launched the Funding Scheme for International Scientific and Technological Cooperation to support research teams from Macao and the respective partner countries or regions in strengthening academic exchanges, enhancing collaborative efforts, undertaking joint research projects, and achieving high-level scientific outputs that promote knowledge transfer and application.

Strengthening Collaboration with Portuguese-speaking Countries and Enhancing Global Innovation Partnerships

Through the recently signed agreements with the French Government and FAPESP, the Government of the Macao SAR is set to implement joint research funding programmes and organise a series of collaborative activities, including academic seminars, workshops and researcher exchange visits. These efforts aim to foster cooperation between Macao’s research institutions and their counterparts in France and Brazil. Such partnerships will create more opportunities for in-depth collaboration, facilitate joint solutions to scientific challenges, and drive the translation and application of research outcomes into practical innovations.

Co-Funding for Mutual Benefit and Shared Development

Under the respective agreements, the FDCT will provide co-funding with the relevant French institutions and FAPESP to support research collaboration projects initiated by local scientists. Financial grants will be allocated separately to the awarded research teams from Macao, France, and the State of São Paulo. By promoting international scientific cooperation, Macao can leverage advanced technologies and research resources from abroad to overcome local limitations and enhance its R&D capabilities. International collaborative projects are also more likely to attract attention from multinational corporations and investment institutions, thereby increasing the commercial potential of Macao's scientific outcomes by aligning them with global market demands. Furthermore, such initiatives often involve talent exchanges, offering Macao valuable opportunities to attract overseas researchers.

Consolidating Strategic Advantages through Cooperation and Advancing Moderate Economic Diversification

The signing of the two cooperation agreements and the launch of the Funding Scheme for International Scientific and Technological Cooperation are significant measures to implement the Macao SAR Government's policy direction of “fostering mutually beneficial cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries in all areas and expanding Macao’s international network”. These initiatives further consolidate Macao’s position as a platform for international cooperation, reinforce its strategic advantages, and empower Macao to play a more prominent role within the Guangzhou–Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Macao Innovation and Technology Corridor, thereby contributing to the advancement of appropriately diversified economic development.