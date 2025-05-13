Metric Capital Partners closes fifth fund at EUR 1 Billion

LONDON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metric Capital Partners LLP (“Metric” or “the Firm”), the pan-European private capital investment firm, today announced the final close of MCP V (“the Fund”) and its ancillary vehicles with total commitments of EUR 1 billion.

Founded in 2011, Metric provides bespoke capital solutions to companies seeking alternatives to traditional debt or equity financing. Since inception, the Firm has invested in 46 companies across a wide range of sectors and geographies.

MCP V attracted commitments from a diverse group of institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, corporate and state pension plans, and family offices, with a well-balanced geographic representation across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Investors’ interest in MCP V was driven by Metric’s differentiated investment strategy as the Firm looks to provide flexible capital to ambitious companies looking to execute transformational initiatives and transactions. This bespoke structuring typically enables Metric to benefit from meaningful downside protection while retaining significant upside potential. By not typically requiring control, Metric is often viewed as a long-term, growth-oriented, supportive partner by management teams and shareholders looking to unlock value whilst containing dilution. Metric’s strategy is further underpinned by its deep origination capabilities and the expertise to execute opportunities throughout economic cycles, as evidenced by the Firm’s track record since inception.

The successful closing of MCP V follows a highly active 18-month period during which the Firm achieved four exits from its third and fourth funds generating returns over invested capital well over 2x and proceeds to LPs of over EUR 500 million.

The Firm has also been extremely active in the deployment of its fifth fund, with 3 investments completed prior to its final close, each performing ahead of initial expectations.

The Firm’s ability to generate returns for investors through exits whilst maintaining an active, yet highly disciplined, deployment of new funds has set it apart from its peers and generated significant momentum to achieve a successful final close of its fifth fund despite the volatile macro and fundraising environment.

John Sinik, Founder and Managing Partner of Metric Capital, commented:

“We are excited to announce the closing of our fifth fund at our target size and are grateful for the continued commitment and support shown by our investors.

Our ability to garner investors’ interest, notwithstanding a challenging fundraising environment, is a true testament to the uniqueness of our investment strategy as well as the strengths of the team and our portfolio. We see exciting opportunities ahead for Metric as we continue achieving target returns through our disciplined investment approach.

“The Fund is already off to a strong start, with close to 40% of capital committed across three high-performing European companies with other deals significantly progressed in the pipeline. This early momentum reflects the strength of Metric’s origination capabilities, and our ability to execute with speed and precision.”

Metric Capital Partners is a leading pan-European private capital fund manager. The Firm has raised in excess of EUR3.5 bn of capital from its global investor base and operates with offices in London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Munich, Paris and Stockholm. Since its inception in 2011, MCP has completed 46 investments across a variety of industries and geographies.

