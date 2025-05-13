West Red Lake Gold Intersects 48.97 g/t Au over 18.7m, 52.86 g/t Au over 4.5m and 25.49 g/t Au over 7.5m at South Austin – Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

“As the underground definition drill program at Madsen advances at depth we continue to unlock significant value within the orebody,” stated Shane Williams, President & CEO. “While the life-of-mine resource model accurately informs metal content throughout the deposit, it is tight-spaced drilling provides the resolution needed to properly quantify and realize further upside potential from the very high-grade pockets of gold mineralization ahead of stope design. The area highlighted in this update sits just beneath Stope 6 from our recent bulk sampling program and demonstrates the growth potential and increased continuity we are seeing in the deposit at depth. Having just reported excellent reconciliation results from our bulk sampling campaign, and with strong tailwinds from a rising gold market, the team’s confidence level is high as we move towards ramping up production at Madsen in the second half of 2025.”

The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade South Austin Zone, which currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 474,600 ounces (“oz”) grading 8.7 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”), with an additional Inferred resource of 31,800 oz grading 8.7 g/t Au.

These drill results are located directly below Stope 6 from the recent bulk sampling campaign (Figure 2) and have defined the Stope 6 mining panel an additional 40 metres (“m”) down plunge. This area is also approximately 300m down plunge from the exceptional South Austin intercepts previously announced on February 26, 2025, where drilling returned 114.26 g/t Au over 10.6m, 77.90 g/t Au over 3m and 24.48 g/t Au over 8.5m. The South Austin zone continues to demonstrate significant grade and thickness potential at depth, which is being fully realized and accurately defined through definition drilling.

The purpose of this drilling was definition and expansion within priority areas of South Austin to continue adding to an already substantial inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the restart of production at the Madsen mine, with ramp-up to commence during H2 2025. The Company reported positive results from its recently completed bulk sampling campaign on May 7, 2025, and also filed a Technical Report for its Pre-Feasibility Study for Madsen on February 18, 2025.

SOUTH AUSTIN ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM25D-12-4669-024 Intersected 18.7m @ 48.97 g/t Au, from 5.3m to 24.0m, Including 2m @ 428.83 g/t Au, from 20.5m to 22.5m, Also including 0.5m @ 16.06 g/t Au, from 23.5m to 24.0m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within highly deformed quartz-carbonate-diopside veinlets (Figure 1).









Figure 1. Impressive visible gold showings in hole MM25D-12-4669-024.

Hole MM25D-12-4669-011 Intersected 4.5m @ 52.86 g/t Au , from 25.0m to 29.5m, Including 1m @ 213.62 g/t Au , from 26.5m to 27.5m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within quartz-carbonate and quartz-diopside veinlets.





Intersected , from 25.0m to 29.5m, Including , from 26.5m to 27.5m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by hosted within quartz-carbonate and quartz-diopside veinlets. Hole MM25D-12-4669-004 Intersected 7.5m @ 25.49 g/t Au , from 15.0m to 22.5m, Including 0.85m @ 20.38 g/t Au , from 16.15m to 17.00m, Also including 1m @ 159.88 g/t Au , from 21m to 22m.





Intersected , from 15.0m to 22.5m, Including , from 16.15m to 17.00m, Also including , from 21m to 22m. Hole MM25D-12-4669-021 Intersected 20.05m @ 8.94 g/t Au , from 6.00m to 26.05m, Including 0.5m @ 109.58 g/t Au , from 14.4m to 14.9m, Also including 1m @ 75.58 g/t Au , from 16.5m to 17.5m.





Intersected , from 6.00m to 26.05m, Including , from 14.4m to 14.9m, Also including , from 16.5m to 17.5m. Hole MM25D-12-4669-019 Intersected 5.1m @ 22.79 g/t Au , from 13.9m to 19.0m, Including 0.5m @ 196.19 g/t Au , from 16.5m to 17.0m.





Intersected , from 13.9m to 19.0m, Including , from 16.5m to 17.0m. Hole MM25D-12-4669-025 Intersected 20.2m @ 5.52 g/t Au , from 9.8m to 30.0m, Including 0.5m @ 10.65 g/t Au , from 10.5m to 11.0m, Also including 0.5m @ 13.31 g/t Au , from 20.5m to 21.0m, Also including 1m @ 47.76 g/t Au , from 28m to 29m.





Intersected , from 9.8m to 30.0m, Including , from 10.5m to 11.0m, Also including , from 20.5m to 21.0m, Also including , from 28m to 29m. Hole MM25D-12-4669-015 Intersected 2m @ 47.14 g/t Au , from 16m to 18m, Including 1m @ 93.98 g/t Au , from 17m to 18m.





Intersected , from 16m to 18m, Including , from 17m to 18m. Visible gold was also observed in holes MM25D-12-4669-012, -013 and -018 within significant intercepts as outlined below in Table 1.





TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at South Austin Zone.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM25D-12-4669-001 South Austin 9.20 11.50 2.30 3.19 MM25D-12-4669-002 South Austin

7.80 11.40 4.24 3.61 Incl. 7.80 8.30 0.50 10.08 MM25D-12-4669-003 South Austin 22.00 26.00 4.00 3.12 AND South Austin 32.25 34.00 1.75 3.55 AND South Austin

36.00 39.50 3.50 12.66 Incl. 37.00 38.50 1.50 25.49 AND South Austin 45.90 50.00 4.10 4.65 AND South Austin



62.00 65.00 3.00 12.27 Incl. 62.65 65.00 2.35 14.89 MM25D-12-4669-004 South Austin

15.00 22.50 7.50 25.49 Incl. 16.15 17.00 0.85 20.38 Also Incl. 21.00 22.00 1.00 159.88 AND South Austin 30.15 30.90 0.75 4.51 MM25D-12-4669-005 South Austin

12.65 17.00 4.35 3.59 Incl. 14.50 15.10 0.60 10.23 MM25D-12-4669-006 South Austin 6.00 7.00 1.00 3.39 AND South Austin 18.90 20.35 1.45 3.96 AND South Austin 21.85 22.35 0.50 3.14 AND South Austin

25.00 27.50 2.50 9.32 Incl. 27.00 27.50 0.50 42.81 AND South Austin 30.00 31.00 1.00 4.01 AND South Austin 39.65 40.90 1.25 6.66 AND South Austin

55.00 57.80 2.80 11.09 Incl. 57.05 57.80 0.75 40.11 MM25D-12-4669-007 South Austin

7.40 8.95 1.55 9.46 Incl. 8.15 8.95 0.80 17.89 AND South Austin 19.55 21.05 1.50 3.96 AND South Austin 26.00 26.50 0.50 4.96 MM25D-12-4669-008 South Austin



26.00 29.95 3.95 8.11 Incl. 26.50 27.50 1.00 29.42 MM25D-12-4669-009 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-12-4669-010 South Austin 34.00 34.60 0.60 3.09 MM25D-12-4669-011 South Austin

25.00 29.50 4.50 52.86 Incl. 26.50 27.50 1.00 213.62 MM25D-12-4669-012 South Austin 33.87 35.90 2.03 3.17 AND South Austin

38.00 42.18 4.18 5.43 Incl. 40.18 41.18 1.00 15.39 AND South Austin 44.90 46.00 1.10 4.06 MM25D-12-4669-013 South Austin 34.50 37.00 2.50 18.32 AND South Austin

40.00 41.20 1.20 6.68 Incl. 40.55 41.20 0.65 11.60 AND South Austin 47.00 48.00 1.00 75.70 AND South Austin 60.35 61.70 1.35 3.18 MM25D-12-4669-014 South Austin

25.80 28.00 2.20 4.85 Incl. 26.30 27.00 0.70 10.24 AND South Austin 39.85 40.35 0.50 6.80 MM25D-12-4669-015 South Austin

16.00 18.00 2.00 47.14 Incl. 17.00 18.00 1.00 93.98 AND South Austin

27.00 35.00 8.00 7.63 Incl. 31.00 32.55 1.55 33.82 MM25D-12-4669-016 South Austin

41.50 43.50 2.00 4.52 Incl. 42.00 42.50 0.50 10.12 AND South Austin 44.50 46.00 1.50 3.28 AND South Austin

50.05 53.15 3.10 5.31 Incl. 51.45 52.45 1.00 12.48 MM25D-12-4669-017 South Austin 28.00 32.90 4.90 3.04 MM25D-12-4669-018 South Austin

39.30 48.00 8.70 9.35 Incl. 47.00 48.00 1.00 67.31 AND South Austin 55.00 58.00 3.00 4.69 MM25D-12-4669-019 South Austin

8.25 12.00 3.75 5.21 Incl. 10.00 10.50 0.50 13.75 AND South Austin

13.90 19.00 5.10 22.79 Incl. 16.50 17.00 0.50 196.19 MM25D-12-4669-020 South Austin

9.00 10.50 1.50 37.18 Incl. 9.00 10.00 1.00 55.67 AND South Austin 14.00 16.00 2.00 3.32 MM25D-12-4669-021 South Austin

6.00 26.05 20.05 8.94 Incl. 14.40 14.90 0.50 109.58 Also Incl. 16.50 17.50 1.00 75.58 AND South Austin

29.55 34.10 4.55 6.73 Incl. 29.55 30.10 0.55 36.88 Also Incl. 32.05 32.55 0.50 14.25 AND South Austin

43.00 47.00 4.00 3.29 Incl. 43.00 44.00 1.00 11.01 AND South Austin 59.10 60.10 1.00 3.00 MM25D-12-4669-022 South Austin

4.00 14.00 10.00 6.53 Incl. 4.00 5.00 1.00 25.48 Also Incl. 9.00 10.00 1.00 10.94 MM25D-12-4669-023 South Austin



3.50 13.00 9.50 3.29 Incl. 7.05 8.00 0.95 11.50 AND South Austin 20.00 21.00 1.00 3.18 MM25D-12-4669-024 South Austin

5.30 24.00 18.70 48.97 Incl. 20.50 22.50 2.00 428.83 Also Incl. 23.50 24.00 0.50 16.06 AND South Austin 32.00 37.00 5.00 3.23 MM25D-12-4669-025 South Austin

9.80 30.00 20.20 5.52 Incl. 10.50 11.00 0.50 10.65 Also Incl. 20.50 21.00 0.50 13.31 Also Incl. 28.00 29.00 1.00 47.76 AND South Austin 33.05 34.00 0.95 5.67

*The “From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip MM25D-12-4669-001 South Austin 435780 5646547 -135 78.00 119 -7 MM25D-12-4669-002 South Austin 435780 5646547 -134 51.00 126 6 MM25D-12-4669-003 South Austin 435780 5646547 -136 65.01 129 -34 MM25D-12-4669-004 South Austin 435780 5646547 -135 52.80 130 -22 MM25D-12-4669-005 South Austin 435780 5646546 -135 90.00 137 -6 MM25D-12-4669-006 South Austin 435780 5646546 -136 58.31 140 -25 MM25D-12-4669-007 South Austin 435780 5646546 -135 51.00 147 4 MM25D-12-4669-008 South Austin 435780 5646546 -135 63.00 148 -20 MM25D-12-4669-009 South Austin 435780 5646546 -136 75.00 155 -23 MM25D-12-4669-010 South Austin 435779 5646546 -135 81.00 157 -15 MM25D-12-4669-011 South Austin 435780 5646546 -135 87.00 159 3 MM25D-12-4669-012 South Austin 435779 5646546 -135 66.00 162 -14 MM25D-12-4669-013 South Austin 435779 5646546 -136 83.00 165 -20 MM25D-12-4669-014 South Austin 435779 5646546 -134 99.00 169 7 MM25D-12-4669-015 South Austin 435779 5646546 -135 111.00 170 -4 MM25D-12-4669-016 South Austin 435779 5646546 -135 130.00 171 -12 MM25D-12-4669-017 South Austin 435779 5646545 -135 75.00 172 1 MM25D-12-4669-018 South Austin 435779 5646545 -135 78.00 177 -10 MM25D-12-4669-019 South Austin 435786 5646555 -134 70.66 142 -19 MM25D-12-4669-020 South Austin 435786 5646555 -135 72.00 137 9 MM25D-12-4669-021 South Austin 435786 5646555 -136 62.80 134 -32 MM25D-12-4669-022 South Austin 435786 5646555 -135 42.00 131 -10 MM25D-12-4669-023 South Austin 435786 5646555 -136 50.00 121 -20 MM25D-12-4669-024 South Austin 435785 5646556 -136 68.50 114 -39 MM25D-12-4669-025 South Austin 435785 5646556 -136 89.30 95 -45



DISCUSSION

Accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal, the South Austin Zone sits south in the hanging wall of the main Austin Zone. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the South Austin structure is hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays ‘mine-style’ alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2025.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web link: High Resolution Figures - May 13th News Release.





FIGURE 2. Madsen Mine long section showing location of 12-4669 Drill Bay in the South Austin Zone relative to Stope 6 from recently completed Bulk Sample Reconciliation.[1]

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.





FIGURE 3. South Austin plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4669-001 through -025.





FIGURE 4. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4669-014 through -018.





FIGURE 5. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4669-011 through -013.





FIGURE 6. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4669-007 through -010.





FIGURE 7. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4669-003 through -006.





FIGURE 8. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4669-001 and -002.





FIGURE 9. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4669-019 through -022.





FIGURE 10. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4669-023 through -025.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is ‘cleaned’ with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource’s Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS’s facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Mineral resources as stated are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Madsen Mine also contains Probable reserves of 478 thousand ounces (“koz”) of gold grading 8.16 g/t Au. Mineral reserve estimates are based on a gold price of US$1,680/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025 (the “Madsen Report”). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021 and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022 to the mine closure on October 24, 2022 as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

“Shane Williams”

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gwen Preston

Vice President Communications

Tel: (604) 609-6132

Email: investors@wrlgold.com or visit the Company’s website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “planned”, and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the plans and timing for the potential production of mining operations at the Madsen Mine, the potential (including the amount of tonnes and grades of material from the bulk sample program) of the Madsen Mine; the benefits of test mining; any untapped growth potential in the Madsen deposit or Rowan deposit; and the Company’s future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; timing and results of the cleanup and recovery at the Madsen Mine; and changes in the Company’s business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

