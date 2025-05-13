Hi-View Resources Acquires Additional Claims Contagious to Lawyers East Block in the Toodoggone District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (‘HI-VIEW' OR THE ‘COMPANY’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces that it has entered into an agreement with three arms-length vendors to acquire a 100% interest 613.24 hectares of contiguous claim in close proximity to Amarc Resources Ltd.’s (“Amarc”) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (“Freeport”) recently announced drilling discovery at the AuRORA porphyry target. (See Amarc News Release dated January 20th, 2025). The new claims are located contiguous to Hi-View’s Lawyers East claim block that is contiguous to the western flank of Amarc’s JOY Property.

See project page for more information: Toodoggone Mining District - Hi-View Resources

Hi-View Resources CEO Robert Nick Horsley states, “In 2025, the Toodoggone Region has solidified its status as one of Canada’s premier mining districts. Amarc Resources’ AuRORA discovery is potentially British Columbia’s highest-grade porphyry find to date. Thesis Gold secured a $24.5 million investment from Centerra Gold—the operator of Kemess South, the region’s last active mine—which will fund a robust drill program at the Lawyers-Ranch complex. A Q4 resource update is anticipated, potentially positioning Thesis as an attractive takeover target. Skeena Resources added further momentum to the region by selling its Sophia project to TDG Gold and committing a strategic $11.5 million investment. Meanwhile, Hi-View’s land package—highlighted by historic drilling at the Golden Stranger and the underexplored Southeast Block—offers exciting untapped potential, setting the stage for the upcoming exploration season.”

Planning has commenced for a follow up exploration program on the Company’s 9,787 Hectare (“Ha”) Golden Stranger Project and Lawyers South, East and West claims located in British Columbia's Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia (“Toodoggone”).





Figure 1. Hi-View Resources New Acquisition in Royal Blue

Hi-Views’ management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Hi-View may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Terms of the Agreements

The Company has acquired 100% interest in the claim blocks from three arm’s length vendors by issuing 600,000 common shares of the Company and $1,073.16 in Cash.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds a 100% interest in the newly acquired Babine Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1,2 AuEq in Thesis News Release dated Spetember5th, 2024 is defined in the mineral resources as being Au=Ag/80.

