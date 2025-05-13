The Stock Exchange of Thailand Expands Strategic Partnership with Nasdaq to Modernize Capital Market Ecosystem

SET to Advance Capital Market Infrastructure with Nasdaq’s Risk and Surveillance Technology

NEW YORK and BANGKOK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced an expanded strategic technology partnership aimed at modernizing Thailand’s capital markets. The collaboration focuses on strengthening market resilience and integrity while aligning with global standards and leveraging Nasdaq’s AI capabilities.

SET will promote the adoption of Nasdaq’s risk and surveillance platforms within its member community to help drive consistent infrastructure across its market ecosystem. The initiative builds on SET’s own deployment of Nasdaq’s advanced surveillance and risk technology with the goal of enhancing systemwide efficiency, transparency, and risk management. SET seeks to benefit from the community-wide benefits of common market infrastructure as well as Nasdaq’s ongoing investment to modernize, standardize, and strengthen its platform capabilities, application architecture, APIs, AI integration, and product development.

“The Stock Exchange of Thailand plays a vital role supporting sustainable growth and attracting capital investment in Thailand and the broader Southeast Asia region,” said Tal Cohen, President of Nasdaq. “Our expanded technology partnership with SET supports their continued modernization journey to enhance the liquidity, transparency and integrity of their market, thereby fostering trust and investor confidence in the financial ecosystem.”

“Resilience and integrity are essential to vibrant capital markets, attracting international investment,” said Asadej Kongsiri, President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand. “By adopting Nasdaq’s advanced risk and surveillance solutions and promoting them across our member community, we’re strengthening the foundation for prudent risk management, capital efficiency, and investor trust. This integrated approach enhances our ability to detect market abuse, monitor high-frequency trading and short-selling activities, and reinforce Thailand’s leadership position in ASEAN’s capital markets.”

Around the world, Nasdaq’s technology is used by 97% of global systematically important banks, half of the world’s top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and 3,800+ clients across the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience, technology expertise, and cloud managed service experience to help financial services companies solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industrywide modernization.

“Our relentless focus on R&D reinforces our ability to elevate tech modernization across global capital markets,” said Magnus Haglind, Head of Marketplace Technology at Nasdaq. “This expanded partnership reflects our ability to establish deep strategic relationships across an extensive suite of mission-critical solutions and we’re excited to work with SET to strengthen the resilience and integrity of Thailand’s capital market ecosystem.”

SET and Nasdaq will also work together to innovate and unlock new opportunities to serve clients across the region, drawing on SET’s deep market expertise, proven client-centric solutions, and strong technical capabilities—further reinforcing the companies’ deep technology partnership.

Together, SET and Nasdaq are laying the foundation for a robust, future-ready capital market ecosystem to further enhance Thailand’s position as a regional innovation leader and financial hub.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is among the most liquid exchanges in ASEAN, providing a full range of investment products including equities, world-class trading and post-trade infrastructure, and technology services. Going forward, SET’s vision “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone” is aligned with the aim to support strong economic growth and competitiveness. Globally and regionally, SET has also actively coordinated with other exchanges to boost investment opportunities and capital market growth potential. Moreover, SET puts strong emphasis on sustainable growth by promoting listed companies’ business models that care for environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

