May 13: Council President Stewart to Host Press Conference on Path Forward for MCPS FY26 Budget

MARYLAND, December 5 - For Immediate Release: Monday, May 12, 2025

From the Office of Council President Kate Stewart

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will host a press conference with Superintendent Thomas W. Taylor and Board of Education President Julie Yang on Tuesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. to announce a path forward regarding the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budget for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). 

“The Council is committed to providing ample resources to improve educational outcomes and bolster support for our hardworking educators and support staff,” Council President Stewart said. “I am confident that the work we have done with the Superintendent and Board of Education will provide our school system with the support they need going forward.” 

Who: Council President Kate Stewart, MCPS Superintendent Thomas W. Taylor, MCPS Board of Education President Julie Yang. 

What: Press conference announcing a path forward regarding the MCPS budget for FY26. 

When: Tuesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. 

Where: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 7th Floor Hearing Room, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD 20850 - Visitor Information.  

Parking: Available at the juror parking lot on E. Jefferson St. or directly across the street from the front of the Council Building on Maryland Ave. 

Members of the media must RSVP by Tuesday, May 13 at 8 a.m. by emailing Cecily Thorne at [email protected] or (301) 910-0610.

