Transport extends deadline for request for information on rail and port infrastructure

The National Department of Transport has granted a deadline extension for the Request For Information (RFI) regarding potential Private Sector Participation (PSP stakeholders in rail and port sectors. The new submission deadline is now set for 30 May 2025.

This extension follows an overwhelming interest shown by industry stakeholders who have requested for the extension of the deadline concerning the following key corridors;

Northern-Cape to Saldanha Bulk Minerals Corridor primarily for iron ore and manganese exports, and the Northern-Cape to Nelson Mandela Bay Corridor, primarily for manganese exports.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga to Richards Bay Bulk Minerals Corridor PSP Project for coal and chrome exports, including provision for magnetite exports in port; and

Intermodal Supply Chain PSP Project focused on the container and automotive sectors, including the potential designation of the South African container port system as a regional transhipment hub for major shipping lines.

The Department encourages all interested parties to actively engage in the RFI process. This initiative provides the rail and freight logistics industry with a valuable opportunity to contribute to the PSP Unit’s efforts in shaping the potential PSP Programme of Projects and in designing future bid packages for procurement.

All inquiries regarding the RFI should be directed to the project officer via email at query@psp-rfi.co.za.

Stakeholder can obtain more information from the Department of Transport’s website or access the PSP portal directly at www.psp-rfi.co.za.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

