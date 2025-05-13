Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities briefs Parliament, 13 May

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will appear before the Portfolio committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 from 09:00-13:00 to outline the Departmental Assessments Conducted and Monitored, towards a dedicated efforts and a call to fight and end Gender Based Violence.

The Department will be briefing the Portfolio Committee on the following critical issues:

Department Programmes aimed at fighting Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

Progress reports on the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP), by the National Government Departments, Municipalities and the State-Owned Entities through Monitoring and evaluation programmes.

Members of the media and public can follow the briefing of the Department on Parliament Television https://www.parliament.gov.za/parliament-tv

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is mandated to lead on socio-economic transformation and implementation of the empowerment and participation of women, youth and persons with disabilities through mainstreaming, advocacy, monitoring and evaluation.

Media Enquiries:

Head of Communications - Cassius Selala

Tel: 060 534 0672

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa – Spokesperson: Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Tel: 083 406 6496

