AHA blog — 3 Must-know Cyber and Risk Realities: What’s Ahead for Health Care in 2025 

In his latest AHA Cyber Intel blog, John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, examines the state of cyber and physical threats in 2025 as well as the opportunities for progress across the health care sector. He explains the ways in which hospitals and health systems are learning to better prepare for cyberattacks and maintain clinical continuity and business resiliency during prolonged outages. READ MORE

