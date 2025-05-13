Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,000 in the last 365 days.

AHA blog — 3 Must-know Cyber and Risk Realities: What’s Ahead for Health Care in 2025 

In his latest AHA Cyber Intel blog, John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, examines the state of cyber and physical threats in 2025 as well as the opportunities for progress across the health care sector. He explains the ways in which hospitals and health systems are learning to better prepare for cyberattacks and maintain clinical continuity and business resiliency during prolonged outages. READ MORE 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA blog — 3 Must-know Cyber and Risk Realities: What’s Ahead for Health Care in 2025 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more