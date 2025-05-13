Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,998 in the last 365 days.

U.S., China temporarily agree to reduce tariffs for 90 days

The U.S. and China reached a joint agreement to temporarily reduce tariffs for 90 days, the White House announced May 12. Both countries will lower tariffs by 115% effective May 14. This will reduce U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% — a 10% baseline tariff and a 20% tariff imposed in February due to concerns about the movement of illicit fentanyl from China. The U.S. also will retain other tariffs applied to Chinese goods. These tariffs were adopted prior to April 2 and include Section 301, Section 232 and most favored nation tariffs. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S., China temporarily agree to reduce tariffs for 90 days

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more