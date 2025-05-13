AHA makes 100 suggestions to Trump administration on providing regulatory relief 

The AHA May 12 responded to the Office of Management and Budget's April 11 request for information on regulatory relief, making 100 suggestions to the Trump administration to help reduce burden on hospitals and health systems. “The Trump administration has rightly pointed out that the health status of too many Americans does not reflect the greatness or wealth of our nation,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “Excessive regulatory and administrative burdens are a key contributor, as they add unnecessary cost to the health care system, reduce patient access to care and stifle innovation.”

The AHA’s recommendations fall under four categories: billing, payment and other administrative requirements; quality and patient safety; telehealth; and workforce.