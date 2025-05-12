Chinese Company and Three Chinese Nationals Indicted for Unlawfully Importing Pill-Making Equipment Used to Manufacture Controlled Substances

A federal grand jury returned a 21-count indictment against a Chinese company and three Chinese nationals for their alleged role in the illegal importation of pill-making equipment, the Department of Justice announced.

According to an indictment returned April 23 and unsealed today, CapsulCN International Co. Ltd. (CapsulCN) and Xiochuan “Ricky” Pan, 40, Tingyan “Monica” Yang, 37, and Xi “Inna” Chen, 30, all of the People’s Republic of China, were charged with smuggling, Controlled Substances Act, and money laundering offenses in connection with CapsulCN’s unlawful import and distribution of tableting machines (also known as “pill presses”), encapsulating machines, and counterfeit die molds capable of producing millions of potentially lethal fake pills. The indictment also charges Pan, CapsulCN’s principal officer and a shareholder, with leading a continuing criminal enterprise. Additionally, four internet domains used by CapsulCN to market and sell illicit pill-making equipment to U.S. customers were seized today in connection with this investigation.

“This indictment and today’s domain seizures send an unmistakable message to criminals in the People’s Republic of China and across the world — the Department will use every weapon in its arsenal to combat those who facilitate the manufacture and distribution of deadly drugs in the United States,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“This U.S. Attorney’s Office is focused on bringing the full force of justice to anyone who conspires to poison our communities with fentanyl,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas. “Whether through the importation of pill presses and related materials, as alleged in this indictment, or through trafficking precursor chemicals and the drug itself, it is evident that bad actors are determined to harm Americans with fentanyl. Our federal prosecutors, through collaborative efforts with our law enforcement partners, are determined to stop them.”

“These indictments against Chinese nationals exemplify Homeland Security Investigations’ unwavering commitment to breaking every link of the global fentanyl supply chain,” said Special Agent in Charge Jason T. Stevens of the HSI El Paso Division. “We are committed to continue working hand-in-hand with our domestic and international law enforcement partners to get deadly fentanyl out of our communities and put an end to the chaos and devastation resulting from this epidemic.”

Many of the fake pills containing fentanyl and other controlled substances seized in the United States are manufactured using relatively inexpensive pill-making equipment — such as pill presses, encapsulating machines, and die molds — obtained from Chinese pharmaceutical equipment companies and imported into the United States. These fake pills often mimic the look, feel, and effect of legitimate pharmaceutical drugs and are particularly dangerous and misleading to U.S. consumers, who may falsely believe they are taking legitimate prescription medication that is safer and less addictive than the fentanyl and methamphetamine the pills really contain.

According to court documents, between December 2011 and April 2025, Pan led CapsulCN, which advertised and sold pill-making equipment to U.S. customers on websites, popular e-commerce platforms, and various social media accounts. CapsulCN marketed and catered to customers seeking to make counterfeit pills that mimicked the look and effect of prescription drugs. In 2020, Pan and Yang created a new brand, “PillMolds,” to advertise, sell, and promote counterfeit die molds to the United States. Although the PillMolds brand was part of CapsulCN, thereafter, CapsulCN ceased marketing and selling die molds via its www.capsulcn.com website and instead did so using the website www.pillmold.com. Today, HSI seized both of these websites, along with two others (www.ipharmachine.com and huadapharma.com) that CapsulCN used to facilitate its unlawful sales and imports of pill-making equipment.

The indictment alleges that, between December 2011 and April 2025, CapsulCN imported and distributed pill presses and encapsulating machines to customers in the United States, knowing or having reason to believe that those items would be used to manufacture controlled substances. CapsulCN also distributed counterfeit die molds, which can be used to compress inactive and active ingredients into pills that mimic the shape and imprinted markings of legitimate pharmaceutical drugs such as oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, hydrocodone, amphetamine, and alprazolam. Drug traffickers often replace these active ingredients in the legitimate pharmaceutical drugs with other controlled substances such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that CapsulCN concealed the nature and purpose of the pill presses, encapsulating machines, and die molds from U.S. customs officials and law enforcement by using deceptive packaging and false manifests that undervalued and misidentified the contents. Some customers sought to avoid mandatory requirements to report the import and distribution of pill presses and encapsulating machines to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). CapsulCN also allegedly helped conceal the nature of its shipments avoid detection by disassembling the machines and shipping the parts in separate packages, again with false manifests. CapsulCN employees then would direct customers to social media accounts maintained by CapsulCN that contained videos instructing customers on how to reassemble the machines once in the United States.

According to court documents, Yang, Chen, and other CapsulCN sales representatives communicated extensively with potential customers in the United States over company emails and encrypted electronic messaging applications. In these communications with customers, Yang, Chen, and others agreed to smuggle pill-making equipment to U.S. customers and assisted customers in selecting die molds that best replicated identified pharmaceutical drugs. Yang, Chen, and other CapsulCN sales representatives also exchanged electronic messages and emails negotiating payment for CapsulCN products that were smuggled into the United States and imported and distributed for use in manufacturing controlled substances. CapsulCN maintained bank accounts in the People’s Republic of China and accounts with online payment services to facilitate the transfer of funds from the United States to China in furtherance of CapsulCN’s criminal activities.

The HSI El Paso Field Office investigated the case with assistance from Customs and Border Protection, IRS Criminal Investigation’s El Paso Office, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Trial Attorneys Colin W. Trundle, Cadesby Cooper, Kaitlin Sahni, Edward E. Emokpae, Scott B. Dahlquist, Assistant Director Katharine A. Wagner, Deputy Director of Criminal Litigation A.J. Nardozzi, and Director Amanda Liskamm of the Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Branch, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Laura Gregory and Donna Miller and OCDETF Chief Steven Spitzer of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas are handling the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States, using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.