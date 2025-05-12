MPD Seeking Person of Interest in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two women early Sunday in Northwest.

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, at approximately 3:25 a.m., First District officers responded to report of a shooting in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victims. A short time later, two adult females arrived at an area hospital suffering gunshot wounds sustained in this incident. Both women were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25069553

###