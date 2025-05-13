BBC’s Seven Worlds, One Planet Live in Concert to be premiered in Macao An audiovisual immersive experience allows the public to explore the spectacular wonders of the Earth

MACAU, May 13 - Jointly presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and Galaxy Entertainment Group, BBC’s Seven Worlds, One Planet Live in Concert, the highlight of the Macao Orchestra’s 2024-25 Concert Season, will be held at 8pm on 12 July (Saturday), at the Broadway Theatre of Broadway Macau™. Featuring breathtaking footage from the acclaimed BBC documentary series of the same name in the concert, the Macao Orchestra will perform the music composed by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer and Emmy Award winner Jacob Shea. Paired with bespoke narration, the concert will take the audience on an audiovisual immersive journey through the spectacular landscapes of seven continents on the Earth with the giant ultra-high-definition LED screen. Tickets are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network.

Seven Worlds, One Planet is one of BBC’s most popular natural history television series. The series was filmed for four years, with shooting across 41 countries, which captured breathtaking natural landscapes of all continents on the Earth. The series was well received. It achieved the highest premiere ratings record for BBC One documentaries in 2019 and earned numerous accolades. In this concert, under the baton of Australian conductor Vanessa Scammell, the Macao Orchestra will perform enchanting musical pieces composed by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer and Emmy Award winner Jacob Shea, including the theme song Out There, co-composed by Zimmer with renowned singer-songwriter Sia. In addition, Hong Kong artist Jason Chan will serve as English narrator, vividly recounting the stories behind the natural wonders of the seven continents and leading the audience on a sensory journey filled with music and images.

With the venue support from Galaxy Entertainment Group under its “GEG Venue Partnership Pilot Program”, this concert will be held at the Broadway Theatre of Broadway Macau™. The Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., and supported by BOC Macau. The performance will last approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an interval. Tickets are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network at MOP300, MOP220 and MOP150. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.