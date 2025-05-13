Muskoka Ventures Co. Acquires Trace to Transform Inventory Management in the Buy/Sell/Trade and Consignment Industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muskoka Ventures Co. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Trace, an innovative platform streamlining inventory management for sneaker and luxury goods Buy/Sell/Trade and consignment stores. Trace offers an all-in-one solution that enhances store operations and improves vendor and consignee experiences across the resale sector.

Founded in 2022, Trace has rapidly gained traction in the industry by helping resale and consignment businesses optimize their day-to-day operations. Its powerful feature set—including real-time inventory synchronization, simplified label printing, vendor management, and advanced consignment tracking—has made it a go-to solution for stores operating in the fast-growing resale market.

Key features of the Trace platform include:

- Automatic Inventory Syncing & SKU Management: seamlessly updates and syncs inventory across multiple sales channels, helping businesses keep track of stock effortlessly through easy-to-use integrations with leading e-commerce platforms

- Vendor Management: enables vendors to manage both new and used inventory with ease, improving efficiency and reducing errors

- Label Printing: streamlines label printing processes that save businesses valuable time and ensure accuracy

- Advanced Consignment Management: automates consignee tracking, payout processing, and price editing. Trace also offers the industry's first self-service consignee portal, giving sellers greater control over their inventory across stores

Muskoka Ventures Co. specializes in scaling high-growth technology and tech-enabled businesses. By combining strategic capital with hands-on operational support, Muskoka Ventures Co. helps innovative companies unlock value and accelerate growth. The acquisition of Trace strengthens the firm’s portfolio in the rapidly evolving resale and inventory management sector.

About Muskoka Ventures Co.:

Muskoka Ventures Co. is a private equity firm focused on buy-and-build investments in high-quality technology and tech-enabled businesses with significant potential. The firm partners with management teams to scale leading companies and drive transformation in dynamic industries.

About Trace:

Trace is a leading inventory management platform purpose-built for sneaker and luxury goods Buy/Sell/Trade and consignment stores. Trace empowers businesses to streamline their operations, simplify vendor and consignee management, and maximize profitability for store owners. Its unique self-service consignee portal—the first in the industry—gives sellers greater visibility and control across multiple stores. For more information, please visit

https://www.jointrace.co

