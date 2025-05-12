GEORGIA, May 12 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Speaker Jon Burns and members of the Georgia General Assembly, today signed four important pieces of legislation into law that build on his administration’s commitment to strengthening Georgia’s workforce, expanding opportunity, and supporting hardworking students and families across the state.

The bills signed today include HB 192, HB 38, HB 172, and SB 85. Together, they represent targeted investments in Georgia’s talent pipeline and critical updates to the tools and programs already helping Georgians succeed.

"We’re proud Georgia has been recognized as the No. 1 state for business for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years," said Governor Brian Kemp. "To build on that success, I announced at last year’s Workforce Summit that we would make Georgia not only the best state for business, but the Top State for Talent! Today, I am proud to sign the Top State for Talent Act, further aligning our education pipeline with the knowledge and skills that job creators are looking for."

Top State for Talent Act (HB 192)

Sponsored by Representative Matthew Gambill and carried in the Senate by Senator Drew Echols, HB 192 codifies the Georgia MATCH program and reflects the work of the Governor’s Workforce Strategy Team in state law.

College Completion Grant Extension (HB 38)

Sponsored by Representative Chuck Martin and carried in the Senate by Senator Max Burns, HB 38 extends the sunset for the college completion grant program through 2029. The bill also lowers degree completion thresholds, increasing eligibility for students in both the University System of Georgia (USG) and Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). These updates ensure more students can finish their degrees and enter the workforce job-ready.

Rural Veterinary Loan Program Update (HB 172)

Sponsored by Representative David Huddleston and carried in the Senate by Senator Matt Brass, HB 172 increases the loan purchase amount for veterinarians practicing food animal specialties in a rural part of the state from $80,000 over four years to $90,000 over three years.

Georgia Foster Care Scholarship Program (SB 85)

Sponsored by Senator Matt Brass and carried in the House by Representative Trey Kelley, SB 85 establishes the Georgia Foster Care Scholarship Program, which will provide up to $30,000 per year for eligible foster and former foster youth pursuing postsecondary education after all other federal or state grants, scholarships, or tuition waivers are applied.

Governor Kemp expressed his gratitude to the bill sponsors and stakeholders who helped make these policies a reality, including: