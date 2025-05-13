Timor-Leste Creates Company with Public and Private Participation to Develop Gas Pipeline between Bayu Undan and Natarbora

Tue. 13 of May of 2025, 11:21h

The English version is currently being updated.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and TIMOR GAP, E.P. have signed a cooperation agreement with StreamTec Solution AG, a Swiss-based company, for the design of a natural gas pipeline and the establishment of a public-private partnership company named STREAMTEC Timor-Leste Pipeline, CO.

The new company, STREAMTEC Timor-Leste Pipeline, CO., will be owned 70% by TIMOR GAP, E.P. and 30% by StreamTec Solution AG, and will be responsible for promoting, operating, and maintaining a pipeline highway that will transport natural gas from the Bayu Undan and nearby fields to Natarbora. The formation of this company represents a logical, creative, and commercially strategic initiative aimed at stimulating development in the south coast by enabling the transportation of gas from the Timor Sea to Natarbora.

In addition, STREAMTEC Timor-Leste Pipeline may also participate in the Greater Sunrise project, depending on the outcome of ongoing negotiations between the Sunrise Joint Venture and the Governments of Timor-Leste and Australia. Its involvement will be considered once project structures and partner roles are clarified.

His Excellency the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Francisco da Costa Monteiro, highlighted the declining production at the Bayu Undan field and ongoing consideration to close the commercial route (pipeline) to Australia. In that context, the Minister emphasized the need to develop a domestic pipeline solution that supports the continued use of remaining reserves and aligning with potential development of the Chuditch field.

On the timeline, the Minister noted that the pipeline design phase could be completed in one to two years, and a joint study will be carried out with active involvement of Timorese to support local capacity-building in future operations and maintenance.

Regarding implementation, the project is intended to begin in the short term. StreamTec representative George Nowack shared the company’s experience with large-scale pipeline projects, notably with the Nord Stream pipeline system between Germany and Russia, which was initially planned for six years but completed in two.

Previously, StreamTec has been involved in gas pipeline feasibility studies for the Greater Sunrise project, and the Government is now looking to strengthen this partnership as part of a broader strategy to develop Bayu Undan infrastructure and future Greater Sunrise implementation.