Best Cellular Shades (2025): SelectBlinds Honeycomb Blinds Ranked Top Energy-Efficient Option by Expert Consumers

Expert Consumers is recognizing SelectBlinds' cellular shades as one of the most thoughtful and functional home upgrades of the season.

NEW YORK CITY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers is recognizing SelectBlinds' cellular shades as one of the most thoughtful and functional home upgrades of the season. With their combination of style, energy efficiency, and customizable design, these window coverings stand out as a smart option for anyone looking to refresh a room.

Top Cellular and Honeycomb Blinds Provider

SelectBlinds - a window treatment company that empowers shoppers to customize and install high-quality, affordable blinds and shades entirely online

Cellular shades - also known as honeycomb shades - have long been praised for their thermal insulation properties, and SelectBlinds offers one of the most comprehensive selections available online.

Everyday Benefits of Cellular Shades

Blending form with function, SelectBlinds' cellular shades provide more than just visual appeal. Constructed with a unique honeycomb structure, they help trap air within their cells to reduce heat transfer. This makes them especially valuable during seasonal temperature swings - an appealing feature as summer approaches. This energy-efficient design can help cut down on heating and cooling bills throughout the year.

Designed for Every Style and Need

One of the notable features of SelectBlinds’ cellular shades is the wide range of customization available. Shoppers can choose from dozens of colors, light-filtering or blackout options, and even cordless or motorized controls for added safety and convenience - particularly in homes with young children or pets. The company offers both single-cell and double-cell constructions to cater to different insulation needs and aesthetic preferences.

This variety allows customers to tailor a product specifically to Mom’s tastes and needs, whether she prefers soft neutrals in a sunroom or a bold pop of color in a kitchen nook. The shades are also designed to be easily installed by the customer, making them a DIY-friendly option.

A Thoughtful Upgrade for Any Space

Whether enhancing a cozy reading nook, refreshing a bedroom, or adding privacy to a bathroom, SelectBlinds’ cellular shades provide a versatile solution that respects both design and purpose. As Expert Consumers continues to highlight home products that offer real-world value, SelectBlinds’ cellular shades rise to the top.

For the full review of SelectBlinds’ cellular shades, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About SelectBlinds

SelectBlinds is a leading direct-to-consumer window treatment brand offering a wide range of customizable blinds and shades through its online platform. Founded with a focus on quality, affordability, and customer empowerment, the company allows shoppers to design and install their own window coverings without the need for in-home consultations or retail markups.

SelectBlinds combines innovative features - like cordless and motorized options - with a commitment to safety, style, and energy efficiency, making it a trusted choice for DIY home improvement.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

Drew Thomas (press@expertconsumers.org)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.