Best Smart Blinds (2025): SelectBlinds Motorized Shades Recognized as Top Choice by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year marked by growing interest in smart home integration and custom interior upgrades, Expert Consumers has recognized SelectBlinds Motorized Shades as a top choice in its annual feature on the Best Smart Blinds (2025). The recognition highlights the brand’s commitment to functional innovation, design versatility, and a streamlined user experience that continues to resonate with homeowners nationwide.

SelectBlinds - an online window coverings retailer offering a wide selection of blinds, shades, shutters, and curtains tailored to fit both standard and custom window sizes, including motorized product lines.

Demand for motorized window treatments is rising, not just for luxury or convenience, but as a practical enhancement to everyday living. The combination of safety, energy efficiency, and hands-free control makes smart blinds increasingly relevant to modern households. For many, this includes families with children or individuals with limited mobility who benefit from simple, remote operation over manual lifting systems.

The review shares the growing popularity of gifting home upgrades that promote ease and comfort. Automated blinds have become a thoughtful way to show appreciation, offering time-saving features that reduce daily hassle while enhancing the home’s atmosphere.

Among the key factors behind the recognition are SelectBlinds’ diverse motorization options. The brand offers remote-controlled, wand-operated, and smart hub-enabled systems across a broad range of treatments. Homeowners can schedule blinds to open or close at specific times, control them through mobile apps, or integrate them into existing smart home environments. These capabilities help optimize natural lighting, support better climate control, and even contribute to home security during travel or extended absences.

SelectBlinds’ SelectConnect Bridge enables seamless smart home integration, making it possible to operate shades via the Bond Home app or through compatible voice assistants. This level of customization caters to both tech-forward users and those looking for a simple setup.

Customization extends beyond function to aesthetics. With over 170 product styles and more than 1,800 color and fabric combinations, SelectBlinds provides extensive options for tailoring window treatments to match a home’s existing design. Free fabric samples help customers preview styles and tones in their space before committing to a purchase.

The recognition from Expert Consumers also reflects the growing relevance of cordless, motorized systems as a safety standard. With no hanging cords, these designs reduce hazards for households with young children or pets. That benefit, paired with the intuitive control systems, has helped position SelectBlinds motorized products as family-friendly choices.

In terms of product selection, the review noted standout models such as the Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shades, known for their energy-efficient honeycomb design and optional motorized wand; the Classic Vinyl Blackout Roller Shades, favored for blocking ambient light in bedrooms and media rooms; and the Classic Roman Shades, which combine soft drapery aesthetics with smart functionality.

SelectBlinds also supports DIY-friendly installation across its motorized collection, offering guided instructions and resources to help homeowners complete the process with minimal assistance. Free nationwide shipping and quiet, durable motor systems were additional factors cited in the review.

As the smart home market matures and consumers seek more tailored, user-friendly upgrades, smart blinds are gaining traction as a worthwhile investment in both convenience and design. Their growing popularity reflects a broader shift toward thoughtful, functional improvements that make daily life easier.

