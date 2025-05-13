DIGIMARC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Digimarc Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Digimarc Corporation (“Digimarc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DMRC) in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Digimarc securities between May 3, 2024 and February 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 7, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. A large commercial partner of Digimarc would not renew its contract on the same terms. As a result, the Company would renegotiate the large commercial contract. Based on this renegotiation, the Company’s subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue would be adversely affected. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Digimarc, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Digimarc shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

