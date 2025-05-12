Live Whole Health #272: Shake it off, with a standing twist

Do you need to “shake it off?” Follow Mary Horne, Yoga Teacher from Central Arkansas VA, in a moving meditation practice.

If you are needing a quick change in routine, try this “standing twist” movement. Although it is shown in a standing position, this can easily be done seated or lying down. Do what feels most comfortable to you.

The video includes a short lesson, less than 5-minutes long. Once learned, you can sprinkle this twist into your daily routine. When you feel like you need a moment of movement or a pause in your day, you can stop and do the motion you learned in this video and “shake it off.”

Gentle twisting motions of the body are something that we do each day. Reaching into the backseat of the car or moving something from one side to the other of a counter when you’re cooking are good examples of this twisting motion. Gentle twisting engages many of the muscles of the trunk that help us with our stability.

Practicing these motions, along with the recommended breathing in the exercise, can increase our energy while calming the mind, easing tension in the back and even aiding in digestion.

Ready to make some changes related to your health and well-being? VA’s Live Whole Health mobile app is a free, easy-to-use tool created for Veterans and others who are ready to take the next step in their Whole Health journey.

Whole Health is VA’s holistic approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers care around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. With this app, you can fill out your personal health inventory, set goals, get virtual coaching and learn more about Whole Health. The Live Whole Health app is not meant to replace professional care for clinical or mental health conditions.

Learn more in the Live Whole Health Mobile App Fact Sheet.