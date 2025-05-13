ICE Arrests ‘Worst of the Worst’ Criminal Aliens in Hawaii

Targets of the operation in Hawaii included criminal illegal aliens charged with kidnapping, assault, firearms offenses, drug offenses and theft.

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has successfully detained and removed criminal illegal aliens across the U.S. including from the Hawaiian Islands.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in Kona have conducted search warrants, unaccompanied minor welfare checks, and a number of targeted enforcement actions.

“Our brave ICE agents are conducting operations in Hawaii to protect communities from violent criminals who shouldn’t be in our country. The targets of the operation in Hawaii include criminal illegal aliens charged with kidnapping, assault, distribution of deadly drugs, domestic abuse, and theft,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “In the first 100 days under President Trump and Secretary Noem, 75% of arrests ICE made were of criminal illegal aliens. DHS is continuing to go after the worst of the worst.”

Below are examples of the illegal aliens ICE has removed from American communities:

On January 23, 2025, HSI Honolulu administratively arrested Rescue Suda, a citizen of the Marshall Islands. The Circuit Court of Hawaii County, Hawaii previously convicted Suda of Felony Assault. Suda was also arrested for kidnapping and terroristic threatening.

On February 25, 2025, HSI Honolulu arrested Navor Salas-Cruz, 52, a citizen of Mexico. Salas-Cruz was identified as being present in the United States after a prior order of removal. Salas-Cruz has multiple immigration encounters starting in 1996 including 2 prior removals and has a lengthy state criminal history ranging from assault, DWI, forgery, driving without a license, criminal contempt of court, family abuse. Federal charges include 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a) and 18 U.S.C § 922(g)(l) for one count of reentry of removed alien and one count of felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

On January 25, 2025, HSI Honolulu arrested RJ Marsolo, a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia. The State of Hawaii, Circuit Court of the First Circuit, previously convicted Marsolo of assault in the first degree and assault in the third degree and sentenced him to a total of 10 years imprisonment.

On January 25, 2025, HSI Honolulu arrested Herman Faamausili, a citizen of Samoa. The United States District Court, District of Hawaii, previously convicted Faamausili of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and sentenced him to 70 months imprisonment. The immigration judge ordered Faamausili’s previous removal from the United States on September 15, 2021.

On January 26, 2025, HSI Honolulu arrested Heine a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia. The Superior Court of Guam convicted JAI of theft by receiving, sentencing him to 5 years in prison, and assault, sentencing him to 1 year in prison. The immigration judge previously ordered JAI’s removal from the United States on April 16, 2020.

###